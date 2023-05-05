Fans became the driving force behind Carrie Fisher’s Walk of Fame star – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Carrie Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard.

Fans of the ‘Star Wars’ actress created a makeshift star on the Walk of Fame after her death in 2016.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invited six fans who created the makeshift star to witness the installation. An enthusiastic and loyal alliance of six “Star Wars” fans celebrated the Hollywood end of a mission that began seven years ago on Thursday. The Walk of Fame star ceremony for Carrie Fisher on May 4, the “Star Wars” holiday, marked the culmination of a fan effort to recognize the beloved actress. The star is located a few feet from that of co-star Mark Hamill and across from that of Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds. The group of six have gathered for years to see every new “Star Wars” movie release, developing a bond over the films and referring to their group as the Line Family. They also shared each other’s grief in December 2016 when Fisher died. They also noticed that something was missing. Los Angeles needed a place worthy of honoring the life of a “Star Wars” princess, so they placed a makeshift star on the Walk of Fame in honor of Fisher after her death at age 60. “The first time we met was the first time we felt a sense of belonging,” Line Family member Jason Thomas said. “The day (Fisher passed away) I decided I needed a place where everyone could grieve together. “And so, I ran over here. I went to a craft store. I bought a bunch of scrapbook letters, and I placed the first letters. Then my friends came. got bigger and bigger, and I didn’t know that was going to happen.” The makeshift star stayed on the Marches for about 10 days. Grieving fans left lightsabers and other “Star Wars” items alongside candles and flowers. The star included the message: “Carrie Fisher, may the Force always be with you. Hope.” Lightspeed until May 4, 2023, and they played a special role in installing Fisher’s official Walk of Fame star. When the real star was prepped for placement on Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invited the six fans who created the makeshift star to witness the installation – which includes hammering the space, posing a foundation and the placement of the star – and to pose for Photos. They also wrote messages and pressed handprints onto the underlying cement base. “Carrie Fisher is everything,” said fan Lavonne Dominguez. “She is our princess, our general, our beacon of hope. Will always be our friend.” Stars on the Walk of Fame aren’t actually awarded to recipients based solely on their talent, hard work, and dedication to the arts. Star recipients are selected by a committee that reviews hundreds of nominations each year. Stars are purchased for a fee of $75,000, rather than gifted. Half of this fee pays for the ceremony and the other half is for maintenance and repairs. The Disney-sponsored star is the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher’s film debut came at age 17 in 1975’s “Shampoo.” She played her iconic role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy. She has also appeared in ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’, ‘The Blues Brothers’ and many other movies and TV shows. TV credits include “Laverne & Shirley”, “Sex and the City” and “30 Rock”, for which she received an Emmy nomination. Fisher won a Los Angeles Pen Award for Best First Novel with “Postcards from the Edge.” She wrote a screenplay for the Oscar-nominated film. Actress Mandy Amano honors Carrie Fisher’s improvised star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ‘A Fan Tribute To Our Beloved Princess Leia’ held in the courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theater on December 31, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

