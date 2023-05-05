Watch Hollywood Teamsters Boss’ Drop-The-Mic Moment at Reunion – Deadline





Hollywood workers staged a united front last night at the Shrine Auditorium in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, now in its third day. This included Hollywood Teamsters Local 399, whose secretary-treasurer and chief negotiator Lindsay Dougherty had the biggest mic drop moment in front of the 1,800-member WGA West crowd. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland SAG AFTRA As Deadline reported yesterday, Jon Avnet, Chair of the Directors Guild Bargaining Committee, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA and its Chief Negotiator, both called for union solidarity. and Hollywood guilds. It’s their respective groups’ turn in the bargaining barrel next: The DGA begins contract negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers on Wednesday, followed by SAG-AFTRA on June 7, and the Teamsters and IATSE l ‘next year. Both Avnet and Crabtree-Ireland fired up the crowd, receiving enthusiastic cheers and waves of applause. But it was Dougherty who commanded the biggest moments and was repeatedly applauded when she promised her members would not cross WGA picket lines. “Our Teamster members will also be with you side by side,” she told the crowd. “We have a saying that we like to say to our members: ‘Teamsters don’t cross the picket line.’ “ RELATED: Hollywood Teamsters Leader Lindsay Dougherty on WGA Strike, Picket Lines, Union Solidarity & Studios ‘Bullsh*t’ – Deadline Q&A “All the support you’ve seen so far is going to improve, and we’re excited to be in this fight with you,” she continued. “We are currently at a turning point in the labor movement. If we want to get what is ours, we will have to fight tooth and nail. So hang in there. Keep fighting. Keep hitting the sidewalk for just one day, because if you start a picket line, those fucking trucks will stop, I promise you. RELATED: WGA strike arrests ‘billions’ amid skirmishes, cries of ‘scabs’ outside New York studio; The Teamsters refuse to cross the pickets during the filming of “American Horror Story” After the cheering died down, she continued. “We’ve all seen what’s going on right now in Hollywood. They’re starving us all, not just you guys. So whatever they pay you now, they will pay us all later, with interest. “And we promise you that next year, when IATSE and the Teamsters come into our fight, it will be the same. We have to fight. We must continue to fight together. RELATED: Full coverage of Deadline’s strike And then came the moment of the drop-mic. “And what I would like to say to the studios is, ‘If you want to fuck, you’re going to find out. She then left the stage to cheers and hugs from WGAW President Meredith Stiehm and several others on stage. You can see a video of his remarks here: All other union leaders speaking at the Los Angeles meeting, including representatives from IATSE, Labor Local 724, IBEW Local 40 and Plasterers Local 755, sang the same collection of solidarity hymns to the applause of the crowd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/writers-strike-hollywood-teamsters-lindsay-dougherty-mic-drop-moment-1235356500/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos