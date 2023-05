Star Wars Day: Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May 4 tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures. On Thursday, Fisher – who died in 2016 – joins ‘Star Wars’ co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction which recognizes luminaries from film, TV, music and other entertainment industries . The stars of the trio are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977. “Carrie was one of a kind and belonged to all of us, whether we liked it or not,” Hamill said at Thursday’s ceremony. “She was our princess, damn it, and the actress who played her turned into a fiercely independent, fiercely funny, beautiful woman who took our breath away.” Fisher played Leia Organa, who in six films went from princess to general leading the forces of good in her fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away. Billie Lourd accepted the star on behalf of her mother. “My mom used to say you weren’t really famous until you became a Pez dispenser,” Lourd said. “Well, people eat candy from his neck every day. I’m saying you’re not really famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” Lourd told the crowd that she first understood her mother’s “Star Wars” heritage the first time she went to ComiCon with her. “I realized then that Leia is more than just a character, it’s a feeling. She’s strength, she’s grace, she’s smart, she’s femininity at its best. She knows what she wants and she gets it. My mother was brilliant. She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her brilliance on everyone she met. Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. The honor comes on May 4, essentially a holiday for Star Wars fans which is a play on a line Fisher often said in the movies, “May the Force be with you.” Devotees around the world celebrated with a variety of tributes, while retailers held special sales on Star Wars merchandise. Fisher received the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honored in 2018. “I will never stop missing her, but I’m so grateful that we had her for as long as we did,” Hamill said. Walk of Fame stars are awarded to artists who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is now required to create and maintain the star. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm Ltd. and from this station.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/carrie-fisher-star-walk-of-fame-may-the-fourth/13212064/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos