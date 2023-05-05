Robert Englund’s Story Gets SteelBook





Although Freddie may be the stuff of nightmares, fans of the horror icon Robert Englund won’t want to sleep on the Blu-ray release of the Collector’s Edition and the SteelBook drop of Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. With dreamy illustrations designed by scary duckthe film is getting a SteelBook makeover to coincide with the debut of its Blu-ray Collector’s Edition on July 25. The perfect piece to add to your freddie, Wes Cravenor Englund Sanctuary, both releases are also packed with exclusive bonus material not available anywhere else.

Tough enough to hold Freddy’s knives at bay, the SteelBook features a thick cover with beautifully crafted artwork that depicts the many faces of Englund. Although the star and his larger-than-life horror persona take center stage, other images include throwbacks to his roles in titles like missing. The inside cover reveals a pristine black and white image of Freddy posing in his recognizable fedora and ever so dashing striped sweater. Like the SteelBook, the Blu-ray case also dazzles with eye-catching artwork with an animated cover showcasing not only performances from Englund’s decades-long career, but also those who helped shape it, like his stay hungry co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The main disc case features the previously released artwork that accompanied the announcement of the title’s June 6 arrival on Screambox. Picture via New Line Cinema RELATED: 10 Best Wes Craven Movies Outside ‘Scream,’ Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

What is Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story About? Peeling back the layers of makeup and revealing the man under the sweater, Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will take fans into the life of the legendary star who scared audiences with a nursery rhyme. Adding the icing on the cake to what many consider to be the pinnacle of horror, Englund’s Freddy Krueger scared a loyal fandom in a decade that took audiences to the early days of the Friday 13, hellraiserAnd Child’s play franchisees. Cleverly carving out its own niche in the genre, Englund has become a name synonymous with slasher films. Not only the smart gary And Christopher Griffiths (Pennywise: The History of Computing) The co-directed documentary delves into what made Englund the blockbuster icon he became, but it also lifts the curtain on so many of the actor’s other projects. Since his first contact with the industry in Buster and Billie in his directorial debut with 1988 967-MALand his appearance in Netflix stranger things, the documentary will cover it all. With interviews not only of Englund and his wife Nancy Englund but also several notable names in horror including Heather Langenkamp, Eli Roth, Lin Shaye, Tony Todd, Bill Mosleyand others, SteelBook and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions are must-haves for your horror display. Check out the SteelBook and Blu-ray covers below, and keep scrolling down the list of special features that come with both releases: Bonus Features Features: Nightmarish Coffee with Jack Coleman

Horror icons

A conversation with the directors

Robert Englund: talkative

A Peak Behind the Curtain: Danse Macabre

official trailer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/hollywood-dreams-nightmares-the-robert-englund-story-steelbook-images/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos