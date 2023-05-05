Entertainment
Carrie Fisher Walk of Fame Ceremony
That’s all
05/04/2023 3:33 PM EDT
The ceremony is now over. Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill, CP30 and R2D2 snapped photos with the Carrie Fisher star before the event ended.
Unveiling of the star
05/04/2023 2:59 PM EDT
Billie Lourd is joined by Star Wars co-stars Carrie Fisher as she unveils the star on Hollywood Boulevard. Lourd takes a moment to throw glitter at the star, saying her mother “was glitter.”
“My mother was sparkling”
05/04/2023 2:57 PM EDT
“My mom isn’t just Princess Leia,” says Billie Lourd. “This is Carrie Fisher. She was an amazing actress who infused her spirit and strength into every character she’s played since her first role at just 16 in Shampoo in his last role in Disaster.
“My mother was scintillating,” continues Lourd. “She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her brilliance on everyone she met.”
“It was surreal”
05/04/2023 2:54 PM EDT
Billie Lourd remembers seeing the true nature of her mother’s fandom when she started going to school. “It was the first time I realized how widespread and deep people’s love for Leia was, even after so many years,” she says. “It was surreal. People of all ages from all over the world were dressed as my mother, the lady who sang me to sleep at night and helped me when I was scared.
“I realized then that Leia is more than just a character,” continues Lourd. “It’s a feeling. She’s got strength. She’s got grace. She’s got spirit. She’s got femininity at her best. She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn’t needs nobody to save her because she saves herself and even saves the rescuers. And nobody could have played her like my mother.”
“It’s too strong mom”
05/04/2023 2:51 PM EDT
Billie Lourd continues her speech: “Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mum was a little – okay, a lot – embarrassing. She tried to change my opinion by showing me that cool movie she was in. was, star wars. I don’t know if any of you have ever heard of it. I do not have. [Laughter] She loved to tell the story that every time she tried to put it on I would roll my eyes and scream, it’s too loud mom. ”
Pez Dispenser
05/04/2023 2:50 PM EDT
“My mom used to say you weren’t really famous until you became a Pez dispenser,” Billie Lourd continues. “Well, people eat candy from his neck every day. I’m saying you’re only really famous when you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”
Billie Lourd takes the stage
05/04/2023 2:49 PM EDT
Billie Lourd takes the stage to remember her mom and thank Mark Hamill. “I would also like to thank my space uncle, Mark Hamill,” she says. “I adore you beyond belief and I’m so glad you got to speak. I love you so much.”
A sweet hug
05/04/2023 2:46 PM EDT
After Mark Hamill gave his speech, he shared a sweet hug with Billie Lourd, who is wearing a dress with Carrie Fisher’s face on it.
“I will never stop missing her”
05/04/2023 2:45 PM EDT
Mark Hamill continues: “I will never stop missing her, but I’m so grateful to have had her for as long as we have. I’m grateful for the laughs, the wisdom, the kindness and even the self- indulgence bratty c–p my beloved twin space has driven me crazy over the years.”
“She was our princess”
05/04/2023 2:44 PM EDT
In his speech, Mark Hamill recounts how he prepared for the event:
“I pulled out a notebook and was going to write down some of my thoughts, but found what I had written six years ago, shortly after we lost her,” he says. “And I thought that was as relevant today as it was when I wrote it and what I wrote was, ‘Carrie was one of a kind and belonged to all of us, that whether we like it or not. She was our princess, damn it. And the actress who played her turned into a gorgeous, fiercely independent, fiercely funny woman who took our breath away, determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you grow attached to her and want her to be successful and happy.”
Mark Hamill takes the stage
05/04/2023 2:38 PM EDT
iHeart Radio Personality and Radio Hall of Famer Ellen K hosts the event. It features Carrie Fisher co-star Mark Hamill as the event’s first speaker.
“Today May 4th is Carrie Frances Fisher Day,” Hamill said.
Star Wars Neighbors
05/04/2023 2:28 PM EDT
Carrie Fisher’s star is right next to her stars star wars with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. The three stars are located on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, right next to where the original star wars the film debuted in 1977.
Today is also a special day for star wars fans may 4th aka may 4th aka may the force be with you is also known as star wars Day.
Not invited
05/04/2023 2:18 PM EDT
The ceremony for Carrie Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin soon.
People who will not be at the ceremony? Carrie’s siblings, who were not invited to the event. After Carrie’s sister Joely Fisher revealed she was not invited to the ceremony by Billie Lourd, Carrie’s daughter and Joely’s niece Lourd confirmed the news on Wednesday saying the family “knows why”, they were not included.
