Mark Wahlberg shares his thoughts on Hollywoods Ozempic weight loss trend

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Mark Wahlberg weighed in on the growing popularity of people using prescription drugs like Ozempic to lose weight.

The 51-year-old actor, known for his strict health and fitness regimens, recently spoke with page 6 on the growing trend of Hollywood celebrities using the once-a-week anti-diabetic injection to shed a few pounds.

To each their own, but I encourage people to eat well and exercise, he said in an interview published on Wednesday, May 3. It’s much more [of] a lifestyle change. You’d be surprised what you can accomplish when you’re ready to do the work.

Wahlberg added that he prefers staying in shape the old-fashioned way because it’s the most sustainable way to be healthy. This will give you longevity, he says.

Despite his negative thoughts about Ozempic, the Ted star maintained that he doesn’t judge those who opt for the controversial injections to help with weight loss.

Everyone has their own way. I’m not kicking anyone for making their own choices, Wahlberg said. But I prefer, and I’ve seen a lot of people doing amazing things, regular people doing amazing things on a fitness basis, and they’re now encouraging other people who are like them. That’s what I’m into.

Ozempic is a once-weekly anti-diabetic injection used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, although some of its side effects include weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite, which creates a feeling of fullness.

However, there are rumors that many celebrities use diabetes drugs as a quick fix for weight loss. Similar semaglutide injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have also gained popularity on social media apps like TikTok. Due to its popularity as an off-label weight loss drug, the increased demand has triggered a worldwide shortage, leaving people with diabetes who really need Ozempic without it.

Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only celebrity to share his thoughts on other Hollywood stars who allegedly use the prescription drug as an off-label weight loss method. In March, Uncut Gems Actress Julia Fox has taken aim at celebrities who use the injections because there are diabetics who need them.

All these people come up to me saying I’m taking weight loss stuff…people say I’m taking Ozempic or whatever it’s called, Fox said entertainment tonight at the time. I am not and I never have… I would never do that. There are diabetics who need it.

Earlier this year, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at the widespread use of Ozempic among stars during his Oscars monologue. Everyone looks so good. When I look around me in this room, I can’t help but wonder: is Ozempic for me? the comedian told the audience.

In the meantime, The right place Star Jameela Jamil accused some celebrities at the awards show of using weight loss injections in an Instagram post. The images last. But the methods are not sustainable, nor normally maintained, until the next awards season! Jamil wrote. Again, images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration.

Wahlberg is no stranger to dramatic weight loss transformations. THE boogie nights The star has already turned heads when he gained 30 pounds (13.6 kg) in just six weeks to prepare for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the 2022 film, Father Stu.

In 2021, Wahlberg shared two side-by-side photos of his transformation on Instagram, in which he appeared to have gained considerable weight in three weeks. The actor went on to describe his extreme diet during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories [per day] then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour, he said. It’s just such a hard physical thing to do. Lose weight, you’re just a little tough, you just don’t eat [as much]and exercise, even when [I was] full I woke up after a meal and had another meal. I ate every three hours. It wasn’t fun.

In 2016, Wahlberg gained almost 60 pounds (27 kg) for his role in the disaster movie Deep water horizonand put on nearly 44 pounds (20 kg) of muscle to play bodybuilder opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2013 Pain and play.