Bhagyashree’s Daughter Avantika Dasani Set For Bollywood Debut





Many years ago (December 29, 1989, to be precise), Bollywood saw the debut of an extremely simple yet stunning beauty named Bhagyashri, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Maine Pyaar Kiya, in which she was paired with national idol Salman Khan! All thanks to the outstanding performance of the movie stars, the film’s music and strong word-of-mouth publicity, the film not only set records, but also broke many box office records. Enter 2023: Bollywood is now gearing up to witness another dream debut from none other than Bhagyashrees daughter, Avantika Dasani. The name of the movie is ‘U Shape Ki Gully’. The shooting of this movie will start from the first week of May this year and is expected to take place in Lucknow for a month. Even though she is the daughter of LA superstar Bhagyashree, Avantika chose to enter Bollywood like any other newcomer would. After a series of numerous auditions for the character of Shabnam, when the film’s director and producer saw Avantika Dasani, they immediately witnessed the sparkle in her eyes as she listened to the film’s story. Along with listening to the script, Avantika also started asking questions about her character in the film. This convinced the filmmakers that she is the leading lady they were looking for. The film is directed by critically acclaimed director Avinash Das, who previously directed the web series “She” and also “Anarkali of Arah.” The film is produced by Yadhunath films Private Limited and co-produced by Alcor Productions Private Limited.

