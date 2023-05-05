Sarath Babu Recovery: Telugu star Sarath Babu is still recovering after being admitted with multi-organ damage; Actor’s family slams death rumors





Telugu veteran actor Sarath Babu, who was admitted to hospital on April 20, is still recovering. He is undergoing treatment for multi-organ injuries at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. On Thursday, reports of the veteran actor’s disappearance began making the rounds on social media. Superstar Kamal Haasan’s tweet expressing his condolences over Sarath’s death has fueled speculation. In his Tamil-language message, the “Chachi 420” star called Sarath “friend, good human and sympathizer.” “My dear elder brother. Sarath Babu is my friend, a good human, caring. So many movies and stories. The movies will live with you, and our stories and memories will live with us forever. Yours, Kamal Haasan , ” the loose translation of his tweet. Agencies Kamal Haasan’s now-deleted tweet Agencies Khushbu Sundar’s now-deleted tweet Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar also expressed her grief on Twitter. Hours after condolences began pouring in, a family member of Sarath Babu released a statement, denying the death rumors on Thursday. Sarath’s sister’s note was shared by Vamsi Shekhar, whose bio on Twitter says he is a PR and marketing consultant in South Indian films. Denying the rumours, his sister said the actor’s treatment was ongoing and he had been moved to another room. Her sister urged Sarath fans not to indulge in rumors and spread fake news. Two weeks ago the 71-year-old was in critical condition after suffering multi-organ damage and was put on a ventilator. Sources said he was suffering from sepsis, which affected his kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. —UrsVamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) Both Kamal and Khushbu deleted their posts after a backlash. Sarath’s brother Ayush Tejas also clarified that there was no truth to the death rumours. According to him, the actor’s condition was better on Wednesday. Doctors told the family that it would take a few days for him to fully recover. Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, started his acting career in 1973 with the Telugu film “Rama Rajyam”. He is mainly known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has won the Nandi Awards for Best Acting in Supporting Roles nine times.

