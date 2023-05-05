Titans Actor Tim Drake Talks Possible Future In James Gunn’s DC Universe Or The Batman 2

Jay Lycurgo, who plays Tim Drake, aka Robin, on Titansdiscusses a potential future in The Batman – Part II or James Gunn’s next DC Universe. As Titans dropping its series finale on Thursday, May 11, the show is one of the last remaining DC TV projects before the start of the new DC Studios era. With Gunn building his DC Universe, Elseworlds properties are still moving forward, including The Batman – Part II. However, some actors in current DC projects are not necessarily against the idea of ​​​​returning to other titles.

In a recent exclusive Screen Rant interview with Lycurgo, the Titans The star was asked if he wanted to return to the DC world for the third time. Lycurgo has played Tim since Titans season 3, and he also appeared in Matt Reeves The Batman right before joining the HBO Max show. As Lycurgo talked about fans suggesting him for Jimmy Olsen in Superman: Legacy, British actor would love to return to Reeves The Batman franchise in a potentially very familiar role, sharing the following:

Jay Lycurgus: I’m really keeping an eye on it. Who knows, really? Because James seems to be doing his own thing. He just started casting for Superman: Legacy, right? In fact, for Superman, there was a character called Jimmy Olsen. People kept DM-ing me about playing that Jimmy character. I saw that and I don’t know much about him. They’re making another Batman movie, what’s it gonna be called? [Gets told about Batman: The Brave and The Bold] We don’t know, do we? To be honest, I would love to do something with Matt Reeves again. I think this universe is so exciting. I speak as a fan now, being part of this project was so, so exciting but this character that I played, I think there’s a story in there. I think there’s something really fun there. I remember people on Twitter talking about him becoming a Robin…

Screen rate: We never heard his name. It could be Tim! Maybe after Batman saves him, instead of being a villain, maybe he decides to be a superhero instead, and again; we never heard his name.

Jay Lycurgus: That’s it, Andy! It’s all part of our imagination! If there’s a project that’s right for me, if there’s a character that’s right for me in the DC world, then I’m very open. So whatever it is, I would love to play Tim again; I would love to play Tim again in a different universe. Because then you get a whole different creative team that might have a whole different concept on Tim and use different comics on Tim. So I would stay with my boy, Tim, if I’m being honest, for now.

How The Batman 2 Could Set Robin After The First Movie

While his scene in The Batman was brief, Lycurgo appeared as one of the members of the Train Gang but was clearly reluctant to participate in their activities. As Batman took on the gang, Lycurgo’s character was the only one not fighting the Caped Crusader. After the fight was over, Batman allowed him to walk away peacefully, and given that this character was never referenced by name, the movie may have cleverly found a way to arrange Robin’s arrival. In The Batman – Part II.

It could easily be The Batman the universe’s own version of Tim and get a different setup compared to how Lycurgo’s character was established on Titans. In a hypothetical scenario, maybe this Tim had gotten himself on the wrong track until that night he met Batman. Depending on what the time jump will be The Batman – Part II, this Tim could have used those years to get back on his feet, maybe even be inspired to become a crime fighter just like the Dark Knight. As Lycurgo mentioned himself, this would allow a different creative team to establish a unique mythology for Tim in Reeves’ universe.

Time will tell if The Batman the franchise will eventually introduce Bruce’s extended Bat-Family, especially since that’s a goal for Batman: The Brave and the Bold. From The Batman – Part II doesn’t begin filming until this fall, it will be some time before casting details start to come out. But for now, fans can catch Lycurgo as Robin in the Titans series finale on May 11, only on HBO Max.