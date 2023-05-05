LA City Council approves new plan for more housing in Hollywood and DTLA How will it impact the areas? | LAist – NPR News for Southern California

Entertainment
LA City Council approves new plan for more housing in Hollywood and DTLA How will it impact the areas?
LA City Council approves new plan for more housing in Hollywood and DTLA How will it impact the areas?
05.04.2023
The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 on Wednesday to approve new development projects enabling up to 135,000 new homes in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles over the next two decades.
Legislators applauded the passage of the two community plan updates, which were decades in the making (Hollywoods hasn’t been successfully updated since 1988). The Hollywood and Downtown LA Community Plans provide ground rules for future development. These new rules could transform two of the city’s densest urban areas by allowing housing where it was previously prohibited and incentivizing developers to build affordable housing in exchange for permission to build taller buildings. Joining to discuss plans and what you need to know is David Wagner, housing reporter for LAist.
US Surgeon General warns America is facing an epidemic of loneliness
General practitioner Solitude 05.04.2023
Widespread solitude in the United States poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, costing the health care industry billions of dollars each year, the US surgeon general said Tuesday as he declared the latest outbreak of public health. About half of American adults say they have experienced loneliness, Dr. Vivek Murthy said in an 81-page report from his office. The statement aims to raise awareness about loneliness, but will not unlock federal funding or programs dedicated to addressing the problem. Research shows that Americans, who have become less engaged with places of worship, community organizations and even their own family members over the past few decades, have consistently reported increased feelings of loneliness. The number of single-person households has also doubled over the past 60 years. But the crisis worsened when COVID-19 spread, prompting schools and workplaces to close and sending millions of Americans to self-isolate at home away from relatives or friends. Joining to discuss is Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University and chief scientific editor of the Surgeons General’s ReportAnd Benjamin Karney, professor of social psychology at UCLA and assistant behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation. We also hear from listeners about how they dealt with post-pandemic loneliness.
This is called tip creep and it makes the crate clumsy
Across the country, there’s a quiet frustration over an age-old practice that many believe is spiraling out of control: tipping. Some weary consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about drive-thru tipping requests, while others say they’re tired of being asked to tip for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. As more businesses embrace digital payment methods, customers are automatically being asked to tip many times over 30% in places they normally wouldn’t. And then they wonder – are we going to tip our doctors and dentists too? Joining us today on AirTalk is Mike Lynn, professor of service marketing at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, And Diane Gottsman, owner of the Protocol School of Texas and etiquette expert. And listeners give their suggestions on the right way to tip.
New Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley brings her own breath of fresh air to a beloved program
Tonya Mosley Fresh Air 05.04.2023
Fresh Air, a longtime NPR staple, hosts a new co-host in its ranks this week — award-winning public radio veteran and former host of Here & Now Tonya Mosley. Fear not, Fresh Air stalwarts – Terry Gross will remain the show’s host and executive producer, but NPR and member station WHYY, which produces Fresh Air, say Mosley will bring a fresh perspective and experiences to the hospitality chair to complete Terry’s beloved style. .
Today on AirTalk, Tonya is with us to talk about what it’s like to be chosen to co-host one of NPR’s flagship syndicated programs, the kind of stories she hopes to tell in her interviews, and what listeners can expect when she hosts.
There has been a huge increase in the number of young people visiting the ER in mental distress. What’s behind it and how do emergencies cope?
Mental Health Emergencies 05/04/2023
Mental health-related emergency room visits by young people aged 6 to 24 have seen a sharp increase over the past decade. It’s according to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association, which reviewed data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey. Particularly troubling, suicide-related visits increased fivefold, accounting for 4.2% of all pediatric emergency department visits in 2020. The study authors conclude that these findings suggest an urgent need to expand emergency departments and crisis to respond to pediatric mental health issues, especially for suicidal symptoms. How are the emergency departments managing this increase? And what do child psychiatrists see in these patients? Join us to answer these questions and more are Dr. Tanner Bommersbach, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Mayo Clinic and one of the study’s authors And dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
If you or someone you know is in mental distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988
TV-Talk: The Diplomat, Queen Charlotte, Bupkis and more
TV-Talk: The Diplomat, Queen Charlotte, Bupkis and more
Did you feel completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? U.S. too. There is so much content between network TV and many streaming platforms. Each week, we would try to break through the noise with viewers who can point us to must-sees and steer us away from shows that may not live up to the hype. This week, guest host Austin Cross sits down with Salon TV critic Melanie McFarland and Entertainment Weekly TV critic Kristen Baldwin. This week’s reviews include: The Diplomat (Netflix) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) Bupkis (Peacock) Jury Duty (FreeVee) Silo (Apple TV+) A Small Light (National Geographic and Disney+)
Did you feel completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? U.S. too. There is so much content between network TV and many streaming platforms. Each week, we would try to break through the noise with viewers who can point us to must-sees and steer us away from shows that may not live up to the hype. This week, guest host Austin Cross talks to Living room television review Melanie McFarland And Kristen Baldwin, television review for Entertainment Weekly.
This week’s reviews include:
- The diplomat (Netflix)
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)
- Bupkis (Peacock)
- Legal Department (FreeVee)
- Silo (AppleTV+)
- A little light (National Geographic and Disney+)
