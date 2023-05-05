Naomi Campbell praises the charming and approachable King Charles | Entertainment





Naomi Campbell has praised King Charles as “accessible” and “charming”. The 52-year-old model has met the monarch on several occasions over the years and she has always been impressed with the 74-year-old King’s passion for looking outside the UK to see how he can help other countries. Paying tribute to the King for British Vogue magazine, Naomi said: “‘Accessible’ is how I would describe His Majesty King Charles III. We first met at the Rothschild family home, Waddesdon Manor, for Donatella Versaces Its Fashion gala 2001, and since then our paths have crossed several times. “Meeting him in Lagos was a highlight. I remember he was the most charming there. I have respect that he cares about visiting Africa and is passionate about what is happening on the continent. “I give people credit when they stand up and act, go places and see with their own eyes. That’s what he did. “So I think he understands the importance of what the African continent is, and will be in the future, and how important it is to include the continent on the world stage. I wish him a great reign and all success.” Supermodel Kate Moss believes Charles’ reign “brings hope” to Britain. She said: “I had so much admiration for the Queen, and I don’t think King Charles will disappoint. I love his values ​​on sustainability, the environment. It’s a new era in Britain : an era to hope for and which brings hope.” Naomi’s comments about the king’s charm were echoed by Dame Joan Collins. The veteran actress said: “His Majesty King Charles has always been charming, with a wonderful voice and a crisp, dry sense of humour. I first met him at the charity ball that Armand Hammer gave in Palm Beach, Miami in the 1980s when he was Prince of Wales and first married to Princess Diana. “We had a little dance together, which was very nice. He’s a pretty good dancer! And he wrote some very flattering words about it in his book. “Another time in the 2000s we sat together at the Safeway Picnic concert to benefit The Princes Trust where Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey performed, which he is a big fan of. He loves modern music and was dancing . He said he hoped Ross would sing his favorite song, ‘Baby Baby’.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_de420c9e-87cd-5110-a567-ea9e682225e5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos