GoPro Mountain Games will feature a new CoLab Creator Stage





Abby Wren, makeup artist, digital designer and advocate for Different is Dope, helped curate the CoLab range.

Courtesy picture Each summer, the GoPro Mountain Games serve as a gathering place for athletes, artists, musicians and mountain lovers in Vail. With all of these awesome and creative minds in one place, why not bring some of them together for a solid lineup on the new CoLab Creator Stage right in the heart of the action? On the new CoLab Creator Stage at Solaris Plaza, a who’s who of GoPro Mountain Gamers will present panel discussions, creative demos and more throughout the event, June 8-11. Bringing together some of the best names in the outdoor and creative industries, attendees will have the rare opportunity to interact with and gain in-person insight from a variety of creatives, athletes and influencers. Chef Adam Glick will be present at the CoLab Creator Stage.

agam_glick-1536×432-2 “The CoLab is a physical location and a digital space where creators can come together at GoPro Mountain Games to showcase what they’re doing and share that knowledge and expertise with the GoPro Mountain Games community and Vail,” said Wade Holland, adventure personality and content creator. , who works closely with event organizers the Vail Valley Foundation to curate and manage the CoLab lineup with his fiancée, makeup artist, digital designer and Different is Dope advocate Abby Wren. “You’re siled to do your thing, and that can make collaboration difficult,” said Wren, who takes the artistry of makeup to a whole new level and recently won Benefit Cosmetics’ 2022 brow contest by fully embracing her alopecia. “So having this space will truly embody what the GoPro Mountain Games stand for.” Who are these creators, athletes and influencers, you ask? Support local journalism Give In addition to Holland and Wren, the CoLab lineup will feature chef adventurer Adam Glick; Performance Breathing Master Coach and former NFL linebacker Brian Peters; 2022 fan favorites Cliff and Brodie That Dood; father and son athletes Todd and Kai Jones; survivalist Laura Zerra; the face of online guitar education videos Marty Music; blind mountaineer Rafa Jaime and his guide and friend Omar Alvarez, who will emerge from an attempt at Mount Everest; TikTok’s “Handpan Man”; The Mirnavator, who embraces being a taller woman in a world of slimmer athletes; spray painting artist Timmy Ham; internationally renowned emcee Max Rantz-McDonald; skiing legend Chris Davenport; and even an appearance from the Vail Avalanche Rescue Dogs. Cliff and Brodie That Dood were fan favorites at GoProMountain Games in 2022.

Courtesy picture The full lineup and schedule will be announced soon. “It’s going to be a pretty stacked lineup. I’m excited to see the variety,” Holland said. “It’s going to be an epic year just because it turns into something bigger than expected, there are a lot of creators being added to the CoLab as add-ons. What really excites me are these unique collaborations that you wouldn’t normally see. With its location in the heart of the action at Solaris Plaza, CoLab audiences are encouraged to interact as much as possible. This is not a one-way dialogue, but rather opportunities to meet and create with these creators. “We want people to realize it’s not just about sitting and watching,” Holland said. CoLab co-organizers will be Chris Davenport and Max Rantz-McDonald. In addition to painting as many faces and heads as possible at the GoPro Mountain Games, Wren is looking forward to “seeing those magical moments happen between creators.” “The CoLab is a stage where creators, innovators and athletes can come together and unify their creativity in one central space to embody the spirit of collaboration that draws inspiration from the mountains,” said Wren. Whether you visit Dog Town at Lionshead Village, The Hangout at Golden Peak, the Rock Climbing Wall at Nature Valley Mountain Plaza, the Kayak Hole near Checkpoint Charlie, all roads lead to the CoLab Creator Stage at Solaris Plaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/gopro-mountain-games-to-feature-new-colab-creator-stage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos