Travel tips: These restaurants in Mumbai are favorites of Bollywood celebrities, come here to see your favorite celebrities

Bollywood fans are spread not only in India but all over the world. In such a situation, everyone dreams of meeting their favorite celebrity. Well, it’s no surprise if we tell you that you can spot your favorite Bollywood celebrities while having a meal. Yes, some restaurants in Mumbai are favorites of Bollywood celebrities and you might see one or the other celebrity here. If you also want to see a Bollywood celebrity, you can go to the restaurants mentioned here. So let’s talk about these restaurants in the city of dreams, Mumbai, which are on every Bollywood celebrity’s favorite list for their food.

Soho House, West Santacruz

Listing this Juhu-exclusive clubhouse as the place to spot celebrities is a no-brainer. This 11-story building is frequented by celebrities. These people come for the beautiful rooftop bar with pool and cabanas. The main attraction here is the Italian restaurant Cecconi. Here you can dine with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or Arjun Kapoor.

Olive bar and kitchen, Khar

Olive Restaurant is one of the most starred restaurants in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities celebrate birthdays at this restaurant. Let us tell you that this restaurant is very old and since its inception it has been one of the favorite restaurants of Bollywood celebrities. From birthday parties to small Bollywood fights, this restaurant has been seen many times. Let us tell you that this restaurant is renowned for its European cuisine. Many big stars like famous actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra come to this restaurant. Apart from the cuisine of this restaurant, its interior is also very luxurious.

Indigo Charcuterie

It is also a place where you can see at least one celebrity. From Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Tabu to Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arshad Warsi, Ekta Kapoor and many more, this restaurant is a favorite restaurant.

Beirut Juhu

Significantly, Juhu is considered the focal point of Mumbai. You will also find the sea, the homes of many celebrities and excellent restaurants in Idea. The same restaurant in Beirut has outlets at Cuffe Parade and Juhu. Restaurant food is the tastiest. If you are looking for a family restaurant with the best food to spend time with your family, you can visit this restaurant. This restaurant is considered one of the favorites of famous Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra and actress Janvi Kapoor. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has been seen several times with his family in this restaurant.

Prithvi Cafe, Juhu

This iconic coffeehouse founded by Prithvi Raj Kapoor has become a popular meeting place for film and theater artists. Movie giants like Anupam Kher, Ila Arun and Divya Dutta are regular visitors here. Kalki Koechlin is often spotted here. The cafe is also known for its delicious Pav Bhaji Hot Pot, Pan-Seared Chicken Hummus and Sinful Dough Balls.

Pali village cafe

This European-style restaurant continues to be a popular attraction among models and actors. Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Rajput, Arbaaz Khan and some other celebrities come to take full advantage of this place.

Hakkasan, West Bandra

Hakkasan Restaurant is one of the pan-Asian restaurants in Mumbai. Apart from that, this restaurant is also very famous among celebrities. Most Bollywood celebrities come here to spend time with their families. Let us tell you that this restaurant is a family restaurant. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar come to this restaurant. Apart from that, this restaurant is considered Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s favorite restaurant. If you want to have a good time with your family and you are looking for a good restaurant, you can visit this restaurant.

Yayacha, BKC

Yaacha Restaurant is a pan-Asian restaurant in Mumbai. Yaacha here is also considered one of the best in cuisine. You get the most delicious food at this restaurant. The food at this restaurant is the most famous and serves the best dumplings and pork ribs. Let us tell you that this restaurant is considered one of the favorites of famous Bollywood actresses and Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Several times in this restaurant they were seen spending time together and spending time with their family.

Farmers cafe

With a focus on healthy, vegan and gluten-free meals, Farmers Cafe has established itself as the most visited restaurant by Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. Their farm-to-table meals include whole-wheat pancakes, smoothies, keto-friendly options, and other dishes that are favorites with celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Shahid Kapoor.

Bastian, West Bandra

Bastian Retro is one of the restaurants in Mumbai frequented by most Bollywood celebrities. This is one of the trendiest places to eat restaurants. This multi-outlet restaurant has been visited by many Bollywood celebrities. Many Bollywood celebrities including actresses Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have been spotted at this restaurant.

