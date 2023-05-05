Entertainment
Travel tips: These restaurants in Mumbai are favorites of Bollywood celebrities, come here to see your favorite celebrities
Bollywood fans are spread not only in India but all over the world. In such a situation, everyone dreams of meeting their favorite celebrity. Well, it’s no surprise if we tell you that you can spot your favorite Bollywood celebrities while having a meal. Yes, some restaurants in Mumbai are favorites of Bollywood celebrities and you might see one or the other celebrity here. If you also want to see a Bollywood celebrity, you can go to the restaurants mentioned here. So let’s talk about these restaurants in the city of dreams, Mumbai, which are on every Bollywood celebrity’s favorite list for their food.
Soho House, West Santacruz
Listing this Juhu-exclusive clubhouse as the place to spot celebrities is a no-brainer. This 11-story building is frequented by celebrities. These people come for the beautiful rooftop bar with pool and cabanas. The main attraction here is the Italian restaurant Cecconi. Here you can dine with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or Arjun Kapoor.
Olive bar and kitchen, Khar
Olive Restaurant is one of the most starred restaurants in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities celebrate birthdays at this restaurant. Let us tell you that this restaurant is very old and since its inception it has been one of the favorite restaurants of Bollywood celebrities. From birthday parties to small Bollywood fights, this restaurant has been seen many times. Let us tell you that this restaurant is renowned for its European cuisine. Many big stars like famous actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra come to this restaurant. Apart from the cuisine of this restaurant, its interior is also very luxurious.
Indigo Charcuterie
It is also a place where you can see at least one celebrity. From Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Tabu to Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arshad Warsi, Ekta Kapoor and many more, this restaurant is a favorite restaurant.
Beirut Juhu
Significantly, Juhu is considered the focal point of Mumbai. You will also find the sea, the homes of many celebrities and excellent restaurants in Idea. The same restaurant in Beirut has outlets at Cuffe Parade and Juhu. Restaurant food is the tastiest. If you are looking for a family restaurant with the best food to spend time with your family, you can visit this restaurant. This restaurant is considered one of the favorites of famous Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra and actress Janvi Kapoor. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has been seen several times with his family in this restaurant.
Prithvi Cafe, Juhu
This iconic coffeehouse founded by Prithvi Raj Kapoor has become a popular meeting place for film and theater artists. Movie giants like Anupam Kher, Ila Arun and Divya Dutta are regular visitors here. Kalki Koechlin is often spotted here. The cafe is also known for its delicious Pav Bhaji Hot Pot, Pan-Seared Chicken Hummus and Sinful Dough Balls.
Pali village cafe
This European-style restaurant continues to be a popular attraction among models and actors. Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Rajput, Arbaaz Khan and some other celebrities come to take full advantage of this place.
Hakkasan, West Bandra
Hakkasan Restaurant is one of the pan-Asian restaurants in Mumbai. Apart from that, this restaurant is also very famous among celebrities. Most Bollywood celebrities come here to spend time with their families. Let us tell you that this restaurant is a family restaurant. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar come to this restaurant. Apart from that, this restaurant is considered Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s favorite restaurant. If you want to have a good time with your family and you are looking for a good restaurant, you can visit this restaurant.
Yayacha, BKC
Yaacha Restaurant is a pan-Asian restaurant in Mumbai. Yaacha here is also considered one of the best in cuisine. You get the most delicious food at this restaurant. The food at this restaurant is the most famous and serves the best dumplings and pork ribs. Let us tell you that this restaurant is considered one of the favorites of famous Bollywood actresses and Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Several times in this restaurant they were seen spending time together and spending time with their family.
Farmers cafe
With a focus on healthy, vegan and gluten-free meals, Farmers Cafe has established itself as the most visited restaurant by Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. Their farm-to-table meals include whole-wheat pancakes, smoothies, keto-friendly options, and other dishes that are favorites with celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Shahid Kapoor.
Bastian, West Bandra
Bastian Retro is one of the restaurants in Mumbai frequented by most Bollywood celebrities. This is one of the trendiest places to eat restaurants. This multi-outlet restaurant has been visited by many Bollywood celebrities. Many Bollywood celebrities including actresses Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have been spotted at this restaurant.
(PC: Lifebberys)
|
Sources
2/ https://kalamtimes.com/news/travel/travel-tips-these-restaurants-in-mumbai-are-favorites-among-bollywood-celebrities-come-here-to-see-your-favorite-celebs-244381
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An earthquake hits Dhaka | Daily Star
- Trump asks federal court to take over NY Hush Money criminal case
- India needs Modi as PM for five more years: Amarinder
- Travel tips: These restaurants in Mumbai are favorites of Bollywood celebrities, come here to see your favorite celebrities
- CNN reporter on the importance of the “rare allegation” in the Proud Boys trial
- Tories suffer losses as local election count continues
- GoPro Mountain Games will feature a new CoLab Creator Stage
- Upgrade the cricket infrastructure
- Sustainable fashion options to fill your summer wardrobe The Badger Herald
- Google Breaks Ground on Two New Data Centers in Central Ohio
- Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies must make structural changes to ensure the world can withstand future pandemics
- Chinese Hikvision CCTV cameras found in GCHQ building