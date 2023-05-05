What writers can do in the event of a work stoppage – The Hollywood Reporter

Even before thousands of Hollywood writers went on strike on May 2, their union sent out a long list of banned activities during a work stoppage. Writing, presenting, editing, negotiating — it’s all forbidden, according to the Writers Guild of America. Taking meetings or responding to notes? Forget that. And as the days went by, a frequently asked questions web page accompanying the list was updated to indicate that activities such as “For Your Consideration” or promoting film festivals are prohibited.

Of course, that’s the whole point of a strike: to deprive an industry of union contributions, to show how much they matter to the ecosystem and to improve the strength of workers at the bargaining table. But, given the extraordinary circumstances, what can the approximately 11,500 WGA film and television writers actually do while the strike lasts?

The short answer: not much, when it comes to writing for the screen.

Notably, writers can still write “spec” scripts, or a script that hasn’t been commissioned, depending on guild rules. Once it is written, however, “neither you nor your representatives may buy, option or sell the specification script”, the WGA instructs members, or “take any action to advance the option or future sale of the spec script, including developing the script with a producer, or attaching talent or other elements to the project”. Once the strike is over, writers with spec scripts could then work with their reps to potentially enjoy the fruits of their labor.

If WGA members have an interest in contributing their talents to other media during the strike, they can theoretically still work for markets outside of the contract being negotiated, such as on books or opinion columns. of newspapers. Said the WGA in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter“While the Guild cannot prohibit members from writing in areas outside our jurisdiction, working on projects that are nonetheless in the entertainment industry and run by stricken companies undermines our efforts. the WGA encourages all of its members to refrain from accepting writing assignments for minted companies, whether or not that work falls within the Guild’s jurisdiction.Asked about fictional podcasts and video games in particular, a representative of the WGA referenced the guild’s strike rules, which state that the restrictions apply to fictional podcasts covered by the WGA, while writers of other fictional podcasts should consult with the union on a case-by-case basis. base.

Overall, writers should avoid “the performance of writing services for a minted company in connection with audiovisual or audio works intended for first exposure in any market covered by the MBA, including theatrical feature films, television and new media, and the option or sale of literary materials therefor,” the guild said. “Companies hit” include Universal Television, Walt Disney Pictures and Amazon Studios LLC, among many others.

Writers cannot write for film, television or new media projects covered by the contract for non-union companies, thanks to the Work Rule 8, which prohibits members from taking work from “any person, firm or corporation that is not a signatory to the applicable MBAs”.

Regarding animation projects, where the WGA covers writing in some cases and the Animation Guild (a local chapter of IATSE) covers writing in other cases, the union says that its strike rules apply to all anime series covered by the WGA. Otherwise: “Writers who wish to perform writing services for fully animated theatrical feature films and television programs are encouraged to consult with WGA staff to determine whether such writing is prohibited before performing or contract to perform writing services.”

So-called “multi-hyphenates” — writers who wear other hats, such as producer, performer, and/or director — are allowed to continue doing only explicitly unwritten work during the strike. The guild includes its so-called “(a) to (h)” services (a list of activities that can be performed by non-writers on covered projects, per the WGA contract) in its list of prohibited activities for hyphens: These services include time reduction, “changes in technical or scenic directions”, and any small changes in dialogue or narration made before or during the production of a project, among other activities.

“The Guild strongly believes that no member should cross a WGA picket line or enter the premises of a stricken business for any purpose. Under applicable law, however, the Guild cannot discipline a hyphen for performing purely unwritten services», the WGA written in its strike rules. He cautions that his definition of “writing” is broad, so the hyphens say, “if in doubt, don’t.”

Under WGA rules, union members also accept payment for writing completed before the strike began on May 2. Writers can accept residual checks from previous projects and can accept payment for any writing delivered before the strike or for an option where every detail has been completed except payment before the strike. “You may also accept payment during a strike for the sale of literary materials if a stricken business unilaterally chooses to exercise a pre-strike option to purchase the literary materials or if the stricken business unilaterally extends an option for literary materials so long as you are not required to sign and/or deliver transactional documents or literary materials during the strike,” the WGA told its members.

The consequences of breaking WGA rules during a strike can be severe: “Discipline may include, but is not limited to, any or all of the following: expulsion or suspension from membership in the guild, the imposition of monetary fines or censorship,” the guild said. said. After the 2007-08 strike, comedian Jay Leno famous face the WGA’s judging panel over claims he broke guild strike rules when he wrote monologues for the Tonight’s show during the work stoppage. The panel ultimately cleared Leno, who came out to support the picketers during that strike and was back on the WGA picket lines last Tuesday handing out treats from Randy’s Donuts of Los Angeles.