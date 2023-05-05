The Quad: HYBE Labels Acquisitions Raises Concerns Over Global Music Market Monopolies

Pop artists Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, rap artists Migos and Lil Baby, and K-pop groups BTS and NewJeans all have one thing in common. Since this year, these artists and music groups are managed by a single parent organization: HYBE Label.

According Voice, HYBE Label, originally named BigHit Entertainment, was founded in 2005 and rose to popularity in the late 2010s with BTS taking over the global music scene. According CNBCBTS generates over $3.9 billion in economic value for the South Korean economy and holds over 23 Guinness World Records, including most-watched music video in 24 hours and highest social media engagement for a band.

Some Bruins may have contributed to the growth of K-pop in the United States through student organizations such as Koreansa UCLA-based K-pop dance cover crew with over 600,000 subscribers and 100 million views on YouTube.

Eric Pan, second year business economics student and member of Koreos , said he saw the growing popularity of K-pop in the United States and the evolution of mentalities in the West.

I’ve certainly seen it become more and more common over time. For example, New Jeans came out with a new song OMG and Ditto and Hype Boy, and I think those really blew up,” Pan said. “Some people who aren’t really into K-pop enjoy these songs, so I think it’s really interesting to see.

Pan added that while he believes K-pop’s rise in international popularity was largely due to the addictive nature of the visually appealing songs and music videos, the business aspects are clear.

K-pop companies such as HYBE Label have taken advantage of the popularity of K-pop and the resulting revenue to expand their business globally.

According ReutersHYBE America, a subsidiary of HYBE Label, acquired Ithaca Holdings, the music label of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for $1.05 billion in April 2022. In February , HYBE America has announced a $300 million acquisition of Quality Control Media Holdings, the label behind major rap artists such as Migos, Lil Baby and City Girl, according to Billboard.

As HYBE takes more and more control in the global music industry, HYBE’s recent domestic activity also draws attention to the conflicts that come with growing a company of this size.

According yahoolegal disputes arose in recent weeks when HYBE Level decided to take over SM Entertainment, one of its rivals in the Korean music industry.

On February 22, HYBE Label acquired 14.8% of the total shares of SM Entertainments, becoming the largest shareholder of its rival company, according to yahoo. SM Entertainment released a statement accusing HYBE of a hostile takeover, prompting second-largest shareholder Kakao Corporation to initiate litigation with HYBE.

Additionally, the CFO of SM Entertainments released a video statement expressing concerns that HYBE’s moves would create a monopoly, harming the competitive market.

According to Federal Trade Commissiona healthy democratic economy limits the formation of monopolies to prevent one individual or institution from gaining too much control to promote the stable and equitable growth of the economy.

With talks of HYBE Labels monopolizing the Korean music market, according to sources such as The Korean Herald And Los Angeles Timesthe potential implications for the US music market and K-pop fans remain unclear.

Key Kim, a bassist who records live sessions for K-pop artists touring America, makes a living from the global K-pop business. Kim said that while HYBE’s growing influence in the music industry and recent acquisitions may be political, they may create greater access to music resources.

It’s more a political question. …Musically, I’m sure it will impact the American pop music scene, I think, because they (HYBE) will definitely have more power,” Kim said. “They have better producers, songwriters they can hire with this move.”

Kim added that he hopes HYBE’s business expansion will open up more career growth opportunities for him.

“My main job is to work with the American music industry, but being a Korean-American is more of an advantage for me,” Kim said.

Cedarbough Saeji, assistant professor of Korean and East Asian studies at Busan National University in Busan, South Korea, said economics is just one of many considerations, as well-being and artists’ artistic expression are essential to K-pop as more than just a business, but a part of a country’s culture.

“I’m worried about the treatment of idols in this system,” Saeji said. “It seems like it’s designed to make investors who want returns happy, instead of making artists and ultimately the future of K-pop a healthy and happy place.”

Pan said that while his impression of HYBE is positive, the industry as a whole lacks transparency, which might worry fans like him.

Only time will tell, Pan said. I think HYBE has so far done a good job of managing its sub-labels and has a reputation for generally treating its artists well compared to other K-pop entertainment companies, but I’m not too familiar with what is happening behind the scenes. I don’t think anyone really is.