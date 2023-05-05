‘Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for May 4th

Updated May 4, 2023 3:50 PM ET

Carrie Fisher brought sparkle everywhere she went, her daughter Billie Lourd said Thursday even while throwing glitter at star wars fans she met at conventions. So Lourd brought some with her to the unveiling of Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sprinkling some after the ceremony.

Fisher, better known as Princess Leia of the star wars film series, received the honor on May 4, known as Star Wars Day for the date’s similarity to one of the series’ slogans, “may the Force be with you”.

Leia’s star is not far from her twin brother’s star for Marc Hamil, who played Luke Skywalker, is just a few feet away. At Thursday’s ceremony, Hamill described meeting Fisher before filming star warswhen he was 24 and she was 19.

“All my expectations were dashed,” he said. “She was so charming, so funny, so sweet, so wise beyond her years, I just couldn’t believe it. And brutally candid!”

Fisher also had memorable movie roles in When Harry Met Sally And The Blues Brothers and was Emmy nominated for an appearance on 30 Rock And Disaster and for her own one-woman show, drink a wish. The latter was based on her book of the same name, one of many novels and memoirs she has written.

But it was Leia’s role first as a princess, later as a general that she would be most fondly remembered for. Although this is not the first reaction of her daughter.

Billie Lourd said Thursday that when Fisher first tried to introduce her to the space saga as a child, her reactions were “it’s too much, mom” and “is that lady on TV is you ?” It wasn’t until she got to middle school and her impressed classmates started asking about her mother that she absorbed the movies.

“That day, I realized, looking at the screen, that no one would be as hot or cool as Princess Leia,” Lourd said.

She added that she has come to fully embrace the fandom, purchasing Leia merchandise, adding decorative elements star wars touches his house and even lands a role in later films. She also recalled attending fan conventions with Fisher and acknowledging that her mother was, in fact, cool.

“People lined up for hours just to meet her, people had tattoos of her, people named their kids after her,” Lourd said.