



snap-snap: Hollywood’s striking writers playfully poke fun Wednesday star Jenna Ortega following her controversial comments about writing her Netflix hit. Ortega, who has received widespread critical and fan praise for her deadpan portrayal of gothic OG girl Wednesday Addams, has previously made headlines for saying she helped improve her show’s writing. “Jenna Ortega better come back from New York for her afternoon shift on the picket line,” BoJack Rider writer Nick Adams tweeted earlier this week. the bear writer Karen Joseph Adcock added, “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna. And then there was this picket board would have house party writer Brandon Cohen who was spotted by Variety: “Without the screenwriters, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to eat!” Some Ortega fans have pushed back on social media, saying she’s become a scapegoat for union issues that have nothing to do with the actress. Ortega’s comments come from a March episode of the Expert Armchair podcast where she said, “There were times on this set where I almost went unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The writer thought I was like I was going with something, and then I had to sit down with the writers and they were like, ‘Wait, what happened to that scene?’ And I should go through this and explain why I couldn’t do certain things. She added: “I don’t think I’ve ever had to set foot on set the way I had to. Wednesday. Everything she did, everything I had to play, made no sense for her character. The fact that she was in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about a dress she had to wear to a school dance and she said, “Oh my God, I love that.” Ugh, I can’t believe I said that, I literally hate myself. And I had to say ‘No’. Ortega previously noted that her schedule on the show was extremely strenuous, with the actress working 12-14 hour days for eight months for the eight-episode series. “I did not sleep” she said Variety. “I tore my hair out. There are so many FaceTime calls that my dad said I was crying hysterically. Wednesday was renewed for season two, and Ortega is considered a frontrunner for an Emmy nomination for Best Actress. Hollywood writers went on strike earlier this week to try to improve their union contract on several key issues given the evolution of the industry as it increasingly shifts to a distribution model in continued.

