Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma is ready for her Cannes debut to honor women in film with Kate Winslet!





Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honor women in film alongside Hollywood icon Kate Winslet! One of the greatest Indian cinematic icons of all time with a huge global following, Anushka is also among the most influential actors of his generation who has three movies over 300 crores. Sultan, PACK And Sanju – under his belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other. “Always a breath of fresh air to be in Cannes”, says Michael Douglas on the occasion of his honorary Palme d’Or Golden comeback: When Anushka Sharma left the audience split with her British accent She has built a lasting legacy through her work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood up for people in need through his non-profit which has worked tirelessly to help and improve the skills of Indians for over a decade! She has built a prolific body of work as an actress and cultural icon with merit, creative disruption and consistency. Anushka has forged her own path in a competitive world of filmmaking, letting her acclaimed work do the talking. He is an Indian youth icon who has set benchmarks through his core values ​​of striving for excellence, striving for innovation and creativity which have played a significant role in shaping the Indian entertainment industry over the past decade. Anushka is one of the most successful actresses of her time and also one of the most revered in India. She has delivered some of Indian cinema’s biggest hits like PK!, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Rab and Jodi’s children, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil And Baaja Baraat Groupamong others. As India’s youngest female film producer (she produced the famous NH10 at the age of 25), Anushka backed her passion for creating decluttering content and local Indian stories into the forward-thinking choices she made as a producer with Clean Slate Films. Whether the grainy NH10 which shows a dark side of Indian reality or the unusual stories Bulbbul, Pataal Lok and Qala, she has backed gripping and critically acclaimed content which has diversified the Indian entertainment industry and also made her presence felt in the global scale. Anushka commands a community of 63.2 million followers on Instagram and a cumulative community of 103.6 million across all platforms (Instagram + Facebook + Twitter). His next film is Chakda Xpresswhich is inspired by the life and times of Jhulan Goswami, the greatest fast pitcher of all time. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here.

