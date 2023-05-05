Entertainment
Hollywood Insiders Predict Writers’ Strike Will Extend Through Summer
LOS ANGELES, May 4 (Reuters) – The strike by Hollywood screenwriters that began this week could last into the summer and likely beyond, executives familiar with the talks told Reuters this week.
On the third day of the strike that rocked the industry, the two sides remained so far apart that each side blamed the other for the abrupt end of the eleventh-hour negotiations to avert the strike. No new discussions are planned.
The dispute represents a clash between writers, who see themselves working more but earning less in the age of streaming, and studios trying to rein in costs to make their grueling services profitable amid the rapid decline of the traditional television business and threats of another recession. .
“There’s no driving force to get a deal done now. I think it’s going to be for a while,” said a media chief who, like other executives, requested anonymity to discuss private discussions. .
A prolonged strike could be detrimental to media companies that rely on scripted material and lack other content to fill scheduling gaps caused by a prolonged work stoppage, such as sports rights or news programming, according to an analysis by Moodys Investor Service.
Moodys estimates that a three-year contract with writers will ultimately cost the media industry between $250 million and $350 million per year, a more modest estimate than the guild’s projections of around $429 million per year.
“Obviously we’ve anticipated this,” Paramount Global (PARA.O) CEO Bob Bakish told investors Thursday during the company’s quarterly investor call. But “in terms of financial impact, it really ultimately depends on how long the strike lasts.”
A film industry executive worried that a prolonged work stoppage could push consumers deeper into other forms of entertainment, like the social media streams that flood their smartphones.
You burn the house down and there will be no house to come back to, the executive said. Look at COVID. This sped up streaming because there were really no movie theaters to go to. This has changed consumer behavior and expectations.
AWAY FROM EACH OTHER
Studio executives characterized the Writers Guild of Americas’ demands, which it shared on social media, as a nostalgic longing for a bygone era of television, when writers made good money working on a TV show. network television, and then reaped ongoing financial rewards upon entry. syndication and reruns.
TV writers say their pay has suffered as studios lock writers into smaller rooms for fewer weeks at minimum wage, despite funding lavishly produced streaming series. The union is asking for staffing and salary guarantees, as well as increases in residual payments for the reuse of shows.
We need to get a deal that gets writers back some of the money that was taken from us between those (bargaining) rounds, WGA Bargaining Committee Co-Chair Christopher Keyser said Wednesday. And we need to have a negotiation that puts in place systemic structural protection that will allow writing to continue as a profession.”
Studio executives counter that the industry is employing more TV writers than ever in a ‘peak TV’ era, as it churned out 599 scripted shows last year on broadcast, cable and streaming services , according to FX Research.
There’s more money pouring into the deal than ever before – but it’s more spread out, said the film industry executive, who spoke in the background due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.
A TV writer who spends 14 weeks on a streaming series would earn around $69,000 to $115,000 when paid the minimum, according to WGA statistics. Some also earn residuals of up to $41,000 for a one-hour show.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade group that negotiates with Hollywood unions on behalf of studios, released a statement Thursday saying that writer-producers, which it says represent the largest category of television writers, can earn $150,000 to $180,000 more over the course of 20-24 weeks.
Hollywood writers have to pay their agents and managers out of their salaries — and, unlike staff writers, can go long stretches between gigs.
Another sticking point is the remuneration of film scriptwriters. The guild says its members are usually paid for a single draft, though they often go on to revise a film script multiple times, in response to notes from producers, before turning in a final document.
That equates to free labor, Keyser said.
“This exploitation process suits them, and they have offered to resolve the issue with meetings – knowing that such meetings have been going on for decades without impact,” the guild said in a statement to Reuters.
The union is asking for a payment guarantee for rewrites – a proposal the studios balked at, as the first writer would continue to be paid, even if a second writer was hired to doctor the script.
Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Edited by Kenneth Li and Jonathan Oatis
