Malaika Arora in Shraddha Kapoor: Who’s Who of Bollywood Spotted at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai





First post: May 5, 2023 12:20 p.m. IST From Malaika Arora to Shraddha Kapoor, several tinsel town celebrities have been spotted at the concert Written by Northeast Live Digital Office Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai on Thursday and it was truly a star-studded affair.

From Malaika Arora to Shraddha Kapoor, several celebrities from the town of Tinsel were spotted at the concert.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Meezaan Jafri, Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal, Diana Penty and Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika also arrived at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai to witness the Backstreet Boys live performance.

All of our B-town stars were dressed in casual and comfortable clothes. Look at. Several images and photos from the concert have been released online. The band opened the nearly two-hour concert with the hit song “I Want To Be With You.” and continued to captivate Desi audiences with tracks like “The Call” and “Don’t Want You Back”, among others.

Midway through the over two hour gig, band member Nick Carter remarked that someone should have warned the band about the heat in India. He added: “It’s not the weather that makes it hot, it’s because of all of you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here, but we see it now and we love it. This is our second time in India and we have been waiting a very long time to come to Mumbai.”

The group performed in India after almost 13 long years. The boys landed in Mumbai on Wednesday. Band member Nick Carter has shared a video showing how the boys were warmly welcomed at a hotel in Mumbai.

“What a nice surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had prepared a complete Bollywood style dance by remixing all our songs. Guess we really have fans all over the world,” he captioned the clip. What a pleasant surprise on arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had prepared a complete Bollywood style dance by remixing all our songs. I guess we really have fans all over the world. pic.twitter.com/w6QyVlFO0Y —Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 3, 2023 The Backstreet Boys have AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson in the band, and they are in their fifth year of world touring.

The boys are now due to perform at Gurugram on Friday. (ANI) COMMENTS

