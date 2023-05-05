Drew Barrymore will not present the MTV Movie and TV Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





Drew Barrymore has quit her role as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, saying she was doing so in solidarity with striking writers. The awards are still scheduled to air on Sunday, but they will now be hostless and without any Writers Guild of America scribes. MTV has also canceled the red carpet for the event, which could also see other talent pull out. Barrymore has, however, agreed to host the 2024 awards. “I’ve listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I’m going to avoid hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and TV was born out of their creation,” Barrymore said in a statement. “And until a solution is found, I choose to wait but I will watch from home and hope you will join me. thanks MTV, who have truly been one of the best partners I’ve ever worked with and I look forward to being a part of this next year when I can truly celebrate all that MTV has created, which is a show which lets fans choose who the prizes go to and who is truly inclusive. Barrymore will likely still be on the show, even if she won’t be present: Prior to her decision to drop out, she filmed a few sketches that are still expected to be part of the telecast, which is slated to air on MTV on Sunday and several other takes of Paramount Global cable. The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the ceremony. Previously announced presenters include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, Busta Rhymes, Gal Gadot, Halle Bailey, and Dominique Fishback, among others. The show is the first awards telecast scheduled since the Writers Guild called a strike Monday night. Variety first reported Barrymore’s decision.

