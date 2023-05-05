Helping Bollywood buffs wallow in 90s nostalgia

Everyone likes to put people in boxes, says Deen Parmar, better known as BollywoodBoi to her nearly one million TikTok and Instagram followers. But the British Indian artist refuses to be inserted, blurring gender lines as he dances up a storm with his recreation of 1990s songs filmed mostly about women.

And so there he expresses emotions like Raveena Tandon on Mohra’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’s Mehendi Lagake Rakhna or Urmila Matonkar in Chamma Chamma, recreating every movement, step and expression with beard, unwaxed legs and jewelry made of aluminum foil.

The fact that he is a full-time senior UK government official for diversity and inclusion makes the 34-year-old more interesting. People like to put people in boxes. Some people don’t like my content because they think it’s controversial. I don’t think there’s anything controversial about it to be honest. His acting is what actors do. That’s what they do with their content, Parmar told PTI in an exclusive Zoom interview.

He devotes the weekends, usually Sundays, to filming and uploading new content. The video creator has attracted a huge fan following through his self-shot and self-edited clips of famous Hindi movie tracks. For me, it’s about embracing cultures and getting everyone to join us. Because I think Bollywood is something that brings everyone together. That’s the beauty of Bollywood, said the Gloucestershire-based influencer.

Popularity is growing by leaps and bounds, he said, adding that some fans are sending song requests. As a BollywoodBoi, Deen has nearly a million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. The British-Indian entertainer said he had a fixation on 90s Bollywood, singling out Raja and Beta, both featuring his favorite Madhuri Dixit.

For me, the 90s era is the best and that’s what I try to capture in my content. Ultimately, I make the songs I love because I think if you enjoy them and have a passion for them, it shows through your content, he added.

It all started in June 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

People were bored. We had nothing to do. I worked a lot at home. My weekends were like, I was doing nothing. So I thought, let me do a TikTok (video). Let’s see how it goes. My first big viral video was Gup Chup (by Karan Arjun). And it was basically me with my Gucci scarf dancing in my apartment… And it just exploded. I was like Oh my God! People like that, he recalls.

It was just the beginning. In her short clips, Deen, who started out with songs featuring female stars, recreates the original choreography in detail as well as the wardrobe except sometimes it’s a tied t-shirt or a gracefully draped sheet and that the jewels are made of aluminum. And all of that kind of mirrors the song.

In August 2021, he shared videos of two different songs: Mera Laung Gawacha on Pakistan Independence Day and Chamma Chamma on Indian Independence Day. It was the first time he had used aluminum foil, a resource he continues to recycle.

Because Laung Gawacha… That’s a lot of footwork. I thought, Oh, something is missing. And I was like, let me take some tin foil and pretend they’re like paayal (anklets) and then it was fine. It didn’t explode massively, but it worked fine. The next day, because I remember Indian independence followed, I thought, let me do something iconic… And then I did Chamma Chamma and it went crazy , said the dancer, whose most followers belong to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the West. Asia.

What is also unique about Deen is her comfort playing the heroine in most of her videos without altering her physical appearance. More recently, he started acting in reels (Paas Woh Aane Lage Zara Zara by Main Khiladi Tu Anari) as a hero and heroine at the same time.

Along with the bouquets come the brickbats.

But the dancer is undeterred and said it’s about being yourself.

The influencer, who is the youngest of three siblings, said the first Bollywood movie he watched was Sridevi star Nagina and then fell in love with Madhuri Dixit.

I have almost without realizing it studied the way they express themselves through their eyes. Because for me, a lot of my content isn’t just about doing a dance routine or getting the right angles. It’s about showing that expression through your eyes, which is a really key thing, especially in the 90s…

Deen’s success has also made his family proud and the dancer said his parents Dinesh, an Indian Gujarati, and Lynn Parmar, an English Gypsy, are fans of his content.

My father even applied for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He was like, Deen, can you do this one? I have the most amazing parents. Alhamdulillah, I am super blessed. They support me in everything I do. I think because my parents broke that barrier by getting married… That’s half the challenge…

They had difficulties when they first met and, you know, before they got married. It wasn’t easy, you know? And it’s just sort of channeled, I guess, he said of his parents meeting at a Walls ice cream factory.

He now wants to push the boundaries further by pursuing a career in film. An aspiring actor, Deen said he received a call to audition for a film from the casting director of a prestigious Indian production banner, but the project is currently on hold.

I don’t even know what’s going to happen, but the fact that they reached out in the first place and wanted me to audition tells me that my content is streaming. The interest is there. I would love to be a Bollywood actor, he added.