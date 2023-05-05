William Margolin: actor, fighter for justice





Lawyer William Mitchell Margolin is definitely not afraid to be in the spotlight. As a youngster and student at both A. E. Wright College and Agoura High School, he excelled in sports, football lettering and also in musicals and plays, where he caught the gambling bug. ‘actor. From there, he studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts in London, England, and became a professional actor in Los Angeles and New York. I probably did 30 TV commercials and TV shows, he said. And IMDB also shows him starring in the films The Running Man (1987), Die Hard (1988) and Absolutely True (2000). Now in his 60s, Margolin says when his acting career slowed, he became a lawyer. I became a litigator because it was like me where you stand up in front of an audience and tell a story. Among his many honors and affiliations, including membership in the State Bar of California since 1989 and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, in 2010 he was a candidate for Judge of the Superior Court of the County of LA and was an adjunct professor of law at the University of West Los Angeles School of Law He has also been repeatedly named by his peers as one of Southern California’s Super Lawyers and ranked in the top 1% of attorneys in the United States in the Martindale-Hubbell US Register. On top of all that, he’s a published legal writer who also finds time during the holidays to help feed the homeless while running a successful law firm. Representing clients in federal and state courthouses from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to San Diego as well as central and northern California, he and Margolin are okay with you calling him Bill has gone to trial and arbitrated and negotiated to close hundreds of cases, and has a near-perfect success rate of cases in favor of his clients. Specializing in accident cases, he can handle everything from personal injury, dog bite and slip and fall cases, to workers’ compensation death cases, wrongful death cases and to catastrophic injuries. And Margolin is a strong believer in community and neighborhood values. Locally, he has defended and protected a neighborhood in Agoura Hills from contractor development and further opposed any expansion in Agoura, thereby preserving the area’s wildlife and open spaces. And, yes, he still dabbles in local theater work. I get asked to audition locally but (there is) no interference with my practice, he says. The friendly married father of three is thrilled to have his son, Allan, recently join his practice, located at 23548 Calabasas Road, Ste. 202 in Calabasas. Allan is a graduate of Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and both are ready and eager to fight for you. Margolin says he subscribes to Clarence Darrow’s philosophy of helping those in need and even answers his own phone so he’s personally available to new and existing clients. I’m a litigator who does all kinds of accident cases, he said. If you need help and don’t know who to call, call Bill. . . . because I pick up the phone. For more information, call (818) 999-4LAW (4529), email [email protected], or visit margolinlawca.com.



