A History of Hollywood Writers’ Strikes





On Tuesday, members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike after the union was unable to reach agreement on a new contract with major studios. The writers’ strike sparked pickets in Los Angeles, New York and other cities and disrupted productions in Southern California and across the country. Labor unrest among Hollywood writers is nothing new. The current WGA strike is the eighth writers’ strike since the 1950s and the first in 15 years. Here is an overview of previous writers’ strikes: 1952: The Screen Writers Guild, a predecessor of the Writers Guild of America and the Authors League of America, is striking against television and film producers for 14 weeks. The two sides agree to an agreement that defines salary scales and script ownership rights, and allows radio and theater writers to submit material for television. 1960: Writers Guild members went on strike for 153 days, eventually winning the right to receive residuals for showing theatrical films on free television. 1973: The writers strike for 112 days, winning wage increases as well as residual payments for films shown on videotape and pay TV. nineteen eighty one: A 96-day strike results in the landmark deal that, for the first time, guarantees writers a share of producers’ revenue in the fast-growing pay-TV and home video markets. The strike is slowing down many workers in the entertainment industry, delaying the start of the TV season until November. 1985: Writers approve new pact after two weeks on strike, but union leader calls it defeat on key issue of video cassette revenue sharing. A 2007 rally in Century City, at the start of a 100-day WGA strike. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times) 1988: A fight over residual payments for TV shows airing in foreign countries is helping spark a 22-week writers’ strike, the longest WGA strike in film industry history. The strike results in layoffs at many studios and causes financial hardship for thousands of industry workers. The new contract includes new formulas for calculating residuals and increases in the minimum wage. 2007-08: A 100-day strike ends with a new contract that guarantees writers a share of the revenue generated when their films, TV shows and other creative works are distributed on the Internet. The strike is prompting networks and studios to order new unscripted shows and accelerate the return of others, including Paradise Hotel, Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice, to fill primetime programming holes. Employment and earnings for workers in the industry fell sharply during the period, with the strike costing the California economy about $2 billion. 2023: The WGA announces a strike after a last-ditch effort to negotiate a new contract fails. The dispute, largely fueled by tensions over ongoing payment, sparked pickets in Los Angeles, New York and other cities and halted productions across the country. Network late night shows including ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, go dark replaced by repeats.

