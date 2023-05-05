Vivek Agnihotri Says Karan Johar Is “Bollywood’s Leader”; Sudhir Mishra says “No, he is…”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has defended Karan Johar after Vivek Agnihotri called him the leader of Bollywood. The directors, who have radically different directing styles, sat down to talk Bollywood on a podcast. They talked about their contemporaries when the name of Karan Johar came up. Discussing the filmmaker, Vivek accused KJo of being the industry leader.

Talking about projects Karan has done in the past, including Koffee With Karan and films like Student of the Year, Vivek said his content does not represent true Indian feelings or the Indian middle class. When he called Karan the industry leader, Sudhir disagreed. No, he isn’t, he replied.

As reported by The Indian Express, Sudhir said, Karan is an Indian filmmaker. He doesn’t want to make a movie with me either, and I don’t want to make a movie with him either. We are two different areas. But he’s a filmmaker, and I hope he makes a great movie, because if he does well, the industry does well, and everyone prospers. So, I hope the best for Karan Johar, I wish him no harm. It’s the way I look at life. Karan Johar doesn’t make a film for me, he probably never will. But I wish him the best, because I want the industry to thrive. I wish he would give 10 other youngsters a break. It gave my ex-assistant Nikkhil Advani a break from continuing to make films. So, good stuff, right?

You talk about Karan, the whole middle class feels that Koffee with Karan was forced upon them. They do not want to subscribe to such a mentality, explained the director of The Kashmir Files. But the director of Afwaah explained that if so, people offended by its content should refrain from watching it. Agnihotri countered by saying that this type of content is hard to avoid, given its wide reach.

I say this without malice, but Student of the Year, and the films that follow, just see the youth in these films and the youth on the roads of the country, you will not find the youth shown in the films. When I watched Deewar, I instantly bonded with it, I watched Amitabh Bachchan and thought, Oh I have this problem too. But today, there is no relativity. Why do you disrespect the sensitivity of the public? he said.

What Sudhir explained to, I think he is a very valid filmmaker, who runs a production company in this field. He has every right to be here, as much as I or anyone else. As much as you, or a younger filmmaker arriving today.

Vivek eventually informed Sudhir that he had quit Bollywood. He explained that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt system. Mishra replied: We have to listen to each other. Maybe if you listen to what they (his detractors) have to say, it will be good for you. Think about it too, right?

Vivek is currently working on The Delhi Files while Sudhir released his new movie Afwaah today.

