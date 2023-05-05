Entertainment
I suddenly woke up to find I had gone viral, says actor Olivier Lafont | Bollywood
Actor Olivier Lafont starred as actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s money-conscious fiancé Suhas Tandon in 3 Idiots (2009). Although her performance was well received, the character received a lot of hate for being materialistic. A recent tweet calling him a good man has gotten people revisiting his character. Some even apologized to him, and the Paris-based actor graciously responded to them. I woke up one morning to find that people in India were suddenly sympathetic to a character I played 14 years ago. It was fun and fascinating to receive apologies and explanations as if Suhas and I were the same person, he tells us.
Although Lafont knew his performance was well received, he never imagined the character would have such a profound impact. Realizing that people have linked my character to the universal conflicts of money, materialism, success and image is intriguing, shares the actor, who has appeared in cameos in other Bollywood films such as Guzaarish (2010) and Ishkq in Paris (2013).
Ask if there are indeed any similarities between him and his 3 Idiots character, and Lafont says: They’re as different as chutney and cheesecake. I consider myself reasonably materialistic (like the few million people who expressed their support last week), and I strongly believe in values like good behavior, decency, consideration, kindness and modesty. There is only one thing in common, we both appreciate luxury brands.
Lafont was pleasantly surprised that fans had moved Suhas, despite his flaws, out of the villain box into a more nuanced category, even a heroic space. The actor also revealed that he had no expectations for his character until last week when he discovered that so many people found Suhas to be relatable.
The actor hopes to make a return to Bollywood with some wicked and humorous characters in his repertoire. I would love to play a villain with no limits, a really dark psycho villain who embraced his immorality, that would be really fun, especially after playing a character like Suhas. Maybe something like Darr, where the audience really savored and delighted in Shah Rukh Khans villainy, the actor shared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/olivier-lafont-the-actor-who-played-suhas-tandon-in-3-idiots-receives-apologies-as-fans-reconsider-his-materialistic-character-101683198154282.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Members of Cuba youth delegation detained upon return to US : Peoples Dispatch
- I suddenly woke up to find I had gone viral, says actor Olivier Lafont | Bollywood
- Winners of 3rd District Level Para Table Tennis Tournament Goa 2023 announced
- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: The Amazon Fashion Sale offers
- The former Russian lawmaker believes that this is what made the Kremlin drone attack
- Vivek Agnihotri Says Karan Johar Is “Bollywood’s Leader”; Sudhir Mishra says “No, he is…”
- Google Play Subscription Trojan
- Imran divorced Reham at Bushra’s request, judge says – Pakistan
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Visiting Natar Market in Natar Market, Lampung Province, May 5, 2023
- A History of Hollywood Writers’ Strikes
- Michigan Tech hockey unveils 2023-24 schedule | News, sports, jobs
- Emily Ratajkowski’s Vintage Versace Dress Was Worn By Another It Girl 21 Years Ago