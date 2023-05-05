I suddenly woke up to find I had gone viral, says actor Olivier Lafont | Bollywood

Actor Olivier Lafont starred as actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s money-conscious fiancé Suhas Tandon in 3 Idiots (2009). Although her performance was well received, the character received a lot of hate for being materialistic. A recent tweet calling him a good man has gotten people revisiting his character. Some even apologized to him, and the Paris-based actor graciously responded to them. I woke up one morning to find that people in India were suddenly sympathetic to a character I played 14 years ago. It was fun and fascinating to receive apologies and explanations as if Suhas and I were the same person, he tells us. A still from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Olivier Lafont’s film 3 Idiots (2009)

Although Lafont knew his performance was well received, he never imagined the character would have such a profound impact. Realizing that people have linked my character to the universal conflicts of money, materialism, success and image is intriguing, shares the actor, who has appeared in cameos in other Bollywood films such as Guzaarish (2010) and Ishkq in Paris (2013).

Ask if there are indeed any similarities between him and his 3 Idiots character, and Lafont says: They’re as different as chutney and cheesecake. I consider myself reasonably materialistic (like the few million people who expressed their support last week), and I strongly believe in values ​​like good behavior, decency, consideration, kindness and modesty. There is only one thing in common, we both appreciate luxury brands.

Lafont was pleasantly surprised that fans had moved Suhas, despite his flaws, out of the villain box into a more nuanced category, even a heroic space. The actor also revealed that he had no expectations for his character until last week when he discovered that so many people found Suhas to be relatable.

The actor hopes to make a return to Bollywood with some wicked and humorous characters in his repertoire. I would love to play a villain with no limits, a really dark psycho villain who embraced his immorality, that would be really fun, especially after playing a character like Suhas. Maybe something like Darr, where the audience really savored and delighted in Shah Rukh Khans villainy, the actor shared.