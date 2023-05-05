Carrie Fisher Honored by Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill at ‘Star Wars’ Themed Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony









The late Carrie Fisher was honored by her daughter Billie Lourd and Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill Thursday at a ceremony unveiling her posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on May 4, widely known as Star Wars day, which the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also declared Carrie Fisher Day in Hollywood on Thursday as the star of Fishers was unveiled. Lourd donned a sheath dress featuring an image of Fishers’ iconic character, Princess Leia, and was surrounded by Star Wars droids on the catwalk as she spoke about her mother. Leia is more than just a character, she is a feeling, she said, later adding that people’s love for Leia didn’t die with my mother, it continues to be passed down from generation to generation. , just like my mother passed it on to me, and I now pass it on to my children. And I hope they pass it on to theirs. Got emotional, Lourd continued, I feel so lucky that even though they won’t meet my mom, they’ll get to know a piece of her through Leia. And I can tell them that the little lady on TV is my mom, their grandma. I can’t wait to bring my kids here when they’re old enough to understand how cool it is,” she concluded. Fishers’ star is the 2,754th star to be unveiled on Hollywood Blvd and sits opposite her mother’s star, Debbie Reynolds, herself a famous multi-talented actress. Reynolds died in December 2016, just a day after Fisher died of a heart attack at age 60. Also in attendance Thursday was Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher and spoke lovingly about his space twin. Carrie was one of a kind and belonged to all of us, Hamill said. He added that she was our princess and described her as a beautiful and fiercely independent woman who took our breath away. A beloved cultural icon in Hollywood, Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. Fisher made her film debut in Shampoo in 1975 and had a decades-long career as an actress appearing in hits such as When Harry Met Sally and The Blues Brothers and decorated writer. Fisher has written several books and memoirs and received a BAFTA nomination for the screenplay of Postcards from the Edge which she wrote, based on her best-selling semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. The 1990 film starred Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. Lourd, an actress in her own right with credits such as Booksmart and American Horror Story to her name, followed in her mother’s footsteps when she played Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens in 2015. , Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in 2017 and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of the Skywalker in 2019. When Fishers’ star was unveiled, Lourd sprinkled her mom’s glitter on it. My mother was scintillating, she covered her world with it, Lourd had said during his speech. She left a mark of her brilliance on everyone she met.

