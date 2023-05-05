Entertainment Blooms in May | Peninsula Daily News





In addition to the first weekend of the Sequim Irrigation Festival, the Sequim and Port Townsend Plant Sales and Art Walks this weekend are several other entertainment options on the North Olympic Peninsula. • “Calendar Girls”, written by Tim Firth and directed by Ellen Butchart, runs through May 14 at the Olympic Theater Arts, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for the show at the theater, at 414 N. Sequim Ave., are $20 for adults and $15 for students. The 14-person cast includes both new cast members and veterans of the OTA scene in what reps say is “about coming of age at any age.” • “One Man, Two Guvnors” begins a three-week run at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Port Angeles Community Players, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd. It continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with shows also scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesdays, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sundays until May 23. Tickets are $18. for adults and $9 for students. Tuesday performances are $9 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office on the day of the performance. • “Artistic wave! » created by Port Townsend School District K-12 students, is on display in Uptown and Downtown merchant windows throughout May. Funds raised will help support a variety of PT Artscape offerings, including artist-teacher programs at Salish Coast Elementary, Blue Heron Middle School, and Port Townsend High School, as well as professional development for artist-teachers and classroom teachers. For more information on PTArtscape or Art Wave, visit PTArtscape.com or ptmainstreet.org. • Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge. • Delta rays will perform from 5-8 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Brewing Co. beer garden, 330 10th St., Port Townsend. No cover charge. • First class on Friday by Ivy Anderson and Devon Angus at 7 p.m. today will discuss the history of sex work and their book, “Alice: Memoirs of a Barbary Coast Prostitute.” The conference, organized by the Jefferson County Historical Society, will take place at the Northwest Maritime Center, 431 Water St. The suggested donation for the program is $10. Participation is limited to 75 people. Tickets can be purchased at https://jchsmuseum.simpletix.com. For more information, visit www.jchsmuseum.org. • Counter dance at 7:30 p.m. tonight will be held in conjunction with Sequim’s First Friday Artwalk. The dance will take place at Upper Room Hall, 138 W. Washington St., Sequim. Music will be provided by Joey Gish and the Wriggling Fish with Gish on fiddle, David Rivers on acoustic guitar and Will Jevne. A dance class for beginners will be offered at 7 p.m. The dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation; wearing a mask is optional. • Port Angeles Symphony Season Finale will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. Conductor and Music Director Jonathan Pasternack will give a brief pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. The public is also invited to the dress rehearsal of the symphony at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the Performing Arts Center. For his final full-orchestra concert of his 90th anniversary season, cellist Julian Schwarz, who was 18 from Seattle when he first performed with the Port Angeles Symphony, will be the featured soloist. For tickets and information, visit portangeles symphony.org or contact the symphony office at 360-457-5579 or [email protected] Port Book and News in Port Angeles is also a ticket outlet. • Lost in the Lodge, a celebration at Naval Elks Lodge 353, located at 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles, at 7 p.m. Saturday is sold out, organizers said. Naval Elks Lodge was chartered in 1896 and the building was constructed in 1927. • Martin Sosa will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge. • North Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles. The subject of the guild meeting is “Spinning the Perfect Skein”. For more information, email noshuttleandspindle [email protected] • East Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity will host an open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at rue Landes Nord, rue Landes and rue 18e. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and park at Haines Street Park and Ride, 440 12th St. Attendees will be able to see what a Habitat home looks like, inside and out, as well as meet volunteers, staff and future owners. For more information, call Habitat at 360-379-2827, email [email protected], or visit www.habitatejc.org. • Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “A Bach Cantata: Ich Habe Enough” at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Baroque Music Concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend. This week’s performers include Maike Albrecht, soprano; Hans-Jürgen Schnoor, harpsichord; and Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flute. Albrecht and Schnoor are from Lübeck, Germany. The suggested donation is $20-25 per person; youth 18 and under are admitted free. • “Restoration of Olympia oysters in the port of Kilisut”, organized by the Friends of Fort Flagler, will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. The program begins with a presentation at Fort Flagler Hospital, 10541 Flagler Road. After the conference, attendees will meet at Mystery Bay State Park for a guided beach walk; a Discovery Pass is required to park at Mystery Bay. Attendees must register at www.eventbrite.com. • “Recycling and use of plastics”, organized by the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Climate Action Team, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The free public forum is part of a monthly series in the Fellowship Room, 1033 N. Barr Road. Sunday’s forum will discuss recycling efforts on the peninsula and alternatives to using plastics, especially single-use plastics. The presentation should last 30 to 45 minutes and will include time for questions. For more information, email Emily Beals at [email protected]





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/entertainment-blooms-in-may/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos