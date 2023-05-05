Entertainment
WGA Strike: Studios Lay Out Stance, Rebut Writers’ Claims
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — On the third day of the Hollywood writers’ strike, studios went on the offensive, publicly outlining a response to issues raised by picket union members for the first time.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a statement refuting some of the Writers Guild of America’s financial claims and saying it had made a very generous offer.
The alliance says the package includes the biggest first-year salary increase in 25 years. And he says writers’ demands for minimum staffing levels and job guarantees are incompatible with the creative needs of the changing industry.
And regarding the writers’ concerns about artificial intelligence that could replace some of their jobs, AMPTP says this is a complicated issue that needs further discussion, but notes that the writers want also be allowed to use AI as part of their creative process.
In the meantime, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she plans to help foster negotiations, but does not plan to take sides.
“I’m not going to take sides anyway,” Bass told Eyewitness News. “I think it’s important that I stay neutral and open and in conversation with everyone.”
Mint statement:
At the heart of the disputes is how writers are paid.
The rise of streaming means more shows, but shorter seasons and fewer episodes. This means less work for writers who are usually paid by the episode.
But the AMPTP says the median number of weeks a writer is employed ranges from 20 to 24…earning them close to, if not more than, a six-figure salary.
The AMPTP says the studios have also agreed to raise the minimum rates writers are paid to work on development before a full series commitment is made. This includes a rate offer of approximately $10,000 to $11,000 per week in the first year of the agreement.
Still, the writers note that while weekly rates may seem high to some people, in reality most writers don’t work on a regular basis.
“We’ve spoken to many members who have to take second jobs just to live,” said WGA Bargaining Team Member Nicole Yorkin. “They work 10 weeks, which makes it look like you make a lot of money for 10 weeks, but they don’t work the rest of the year and how can you live with that?”
Writer Emily Kim is three years into her career – but she’s been involved in WGA issues for much longer than that.
At the age of 9, she held a sign for her father Albert during the WGA strike in 2007.
Now she spawns in the same place as a member herself.
And the profession has changed a lot for writers since his father went on strike more than 15 years ago.
“The most important thing is that me and most of my friends at my level, we don’t go on set so we don’t get a lot of experience like the writers used to” , she said.
Albert Kim says he was able to gain broader experience in the industry when he was an up-and-coming writer.
“If you don’t have young writers like Emily learn this process of producing a TV show, becoming showrunners, you’re sacrificing the future,” Albert Kim said. “And that’s what they (the studios) don’t seem to understand.”
