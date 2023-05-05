Lead actor Sarath Babu, who is facing health issues, is currently being treated at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Yesterday, there were some baseless rumors circulating about Sarath Babu’s health condition which shocked the fans. But Sarath Babu’s sister dismissed the rumors and said her brother was slowly recovering. This gave fans huge relief.

Now, AIG Hospitals has issued a health bulletin stating that Sarath Babu’s clinical condition remains critical as her vital signs are stable. A kind request has been made to all not to spread rumors of any kind.

It was clarified that people should only believe news coming either from Sarath Babu’s family or from representatives of AIG hospitals. It was further said that hospital authorities will continue to update the veteran actor’s condition periodically.

