UPDATE, EXCLUSIVE: We heard rumors about it at CinemaCon last week and the sources have solidified for us: the reopening of Hollywood’s famous and historic Cinerama Dome is looking more and more like 2024. Essentially, there’s still work to be done. at Sunset Blvd. The delay will be a big upset for independent distributors who have relished the venue as a launch pad in Los Angeles.

The pandemic has not only seen the closure of the Cinerama Dome and the Arclight chain, but other top art centers such as the crown of Landmark Pico Blvd. jewelry location. Landmark recently announced that it is taking over the AMC Sunset Blvd Dine-In and will reopen this summer.

Following the Dome’s closure, the AMC Burbank and Century City locations served as hubs for primo-indie debut i.e. A24 handsome is scared saw these two multiplexes as its top theaters in Los Angeles during its opening weekend with $68,000 and $50,000 respectively.

PREVIOUSLY, September 16, 2022: For those who forgot to read the news on Deadline in December, the Cinerama Dome was never expected to reopen this year. Like, never. 2023 has always been the date for the eyes.

The owners of the Dome are carrying out a complete renovation of the room, from top to bottom. There is no immediate reopening date yet, but it would never be this year. Never. Even though they posted a liquor license renewal outside the door. Whenever this grand, historic movie palace decides to reopen, don’t worry, you’ll see the red flare of rockets from as far away as the valley.

PREVIOUSLY, December 17: The Cinerama Dome isn’t opening anytime soon, so don’t reserve those seats.

Despite news that the owners of the Dome will be renewing a 58-year-old Sunset Boulevard movie theater liquor license, Deadline has learned that there is absolutely no reopening date set for the venue. Not 2022, maybe 2023. Here’s why:

The entire Cinerama Dome and sister theaters Hollywood Arclight (which Decurion owns; they own the entire property, I’m informed) are in the planning stages to undergo renovations. Exactly what they are hasn’t been set in stone, it’s still in the planning stage, but it will be some time before the theater gets a makeover. Those who operate the structure, I hear, don’t even know when it will reopen yet given that renovations haven’t even started. And the Cinerama Dome and Hollywood Arclight will work together again when they reopen. The Dome cannot afford to operate as a single screen.

All the excitement this afternoon was spurred by a public notice requesting the sale of alcoholic beverages at the Cinerama Dome which was posted on the condemned walls of the building – a decision noticed and posted on social media by Save Arclight Cinemas Group. The applicant is an entity called DT Operator for the commercial name “Cinerama”.

Plus, more to the point that the Dome won’t be reopening soon: there are no talks between Decurion movie buyers and studios. No one reserves titles.

Last April, as theaters in Los Angeles returned from their pandemic shutdown, Deadline reported on the sudden closure of the Cinerama Dome and Arclight theaters. Great sadness and shock erupted among moviegoers in movie-rich Los Angeles. And what a high mark to release in 2019: The venue raked in more than $15 million at the box office in ticket sales in a banner year at the box office, in which the Dome itself also appeared in Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood. The closure of the Arclight Cinemas involved complicated lease negotiations between the landowner and the exhibitors.

In April, the decision to close the Dome seemed final. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite tremendous effort that has exhausted all potential options, the company has no viable path forward,” Decurion wrote at the time, adding, “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the cinema such a magical experience over the years: our sincere thanks, it has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.

In June, Pacific Theaters Exhibition Corporation filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Many of Arclight’s previous leases went to other chains, i.e. AMC nabbed the Grove in Los Angeles and Americana at Brand in Glendale, with Regal taking the Sherman Oaks location. But the Forman family, which operated Arclight and Pacific, retained its crown jewel, the Hollywood Arclight site and Cinerama Dome.

The Cinerama Dome is home to the largest streamlined movie screen in the world, measuring 32 feet high and 86 feet wide. The concrete geodesic dome is made up of 316 individual hexagonal and pentagonal shapes in 16 different sizes, each of the pieces measuring approximately 12 feet in diameter and weighing 7,500 pounds.

Deadline reached out to Decurion about the whispers this afternoon, who did not respond to a request for comment.