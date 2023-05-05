The Backstreet Boys get a big Bollywood-style welcome at Mumbai hotel





Sign up for Roisin OConnors Now Hear This free weekly newsletter for the inside track on all things music Receive our free Now Hear This email The Backstreet Boys received a big Bollywood-style welcome at a hotel in Mumbai as they returned to India for the first time in 10 years. The American band are visiting the country for their DNA World Tour and performed their highly anticipated concert in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4. Just before their show, band member Nick Carter posted a clip of the enthusiastic hotel staff welcoming the band while dancing to their greatest hits. This is the first time in my entire career that I’ve seen this with hotel staff dancing to a dope remix, he commented. In the caption, Carter wrote: What a lovely surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai, India. The hotel staff had prepared a full Bollywood style dance, remixing all our songs. I guess we really have fans all over the world. The viral video has been shared by over a million people on social media. On Thursday, the Backstreet Boys performed in front of 12,000 fans at the sold-out Jio World Gardens in Mumbai. The group donned a variety of outfits, from sleek leather jackets to sparkly sequined suits to all-white, with each costume change accompanied by a different backdrop. The show concluded with an explosive performance of Dont Go Breaking My Heart followed by Larger Than Life, complete with pyrotechnics and confetti cannons. The next and final stop for the Backstreet Boys in India is New Delhi. They are due to perform in the capital on Friday May 5. DNA is the ninth studio album by the Backstreet Boys. The album was first released in Japan on January 23, 2019, and everywhere else on January 25, 2019.

