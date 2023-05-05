What happened to Jamie Foxx? Actor speaks out after fans raised concerns for his health





Jamie Foxx has spoken out amid reports he remains in hospital following an unspecified health emergency. The actor and comedian shared a message on Instagram shortly after the game show Beat Shazam announced his temporary replacement. Wednesday, May 3, the Collateral And Django Unchained the actor shared a note that read: Appreciate all the love!!! feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji]. Several people responded with words of encouragement, including Ellen DeGeneres, who commented: Sending you love everyday. Foxx’s personal message comes three weeks after he was initially admitted to hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency. He is reportedly still under observation at a medical facility in Georgia. Meanwhile, the popular musical identification game show, which he has hosted since its premiere in 2017, has found a temporary replacement. The new season of Foxs game series, which premieres May 23, will welcome Nick Cannon as a presenter. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to step up and help this summer, Beat Shazam announced on Instagram. Sharing the news on his Instagram Story, Foxx thanked his boy @nickcannon for stepping in. No further details about Foxx’s condition have been shared by his reps, but a source close to the actor said. TMZ that he needs all the prayers and wishes his fans can muster. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Foxx’s daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corrine, said the actor was rushed to hospital on April 12, telling his Instagram followers he had suffered a medical emergency and was on the mend. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family is asking for privacy during this time, she said. Foxx is currently in Georgia filming her new Netflix movie Back to actionin which he will star alongside Cameron Diaz.

