Hollywood studios push back on striking writers’ claim of ‘gig’ workforce





LOS ANGELES, May 4 (Reuters) – The group representing Hollywood studios hit back on Thursday at claims by striking film and TV workers that they have been forced into the ‘gig economy’ because of the changes being made. by the era of streaming television. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike Tuesday, saying the studios had “created a gig economy within a union workforce.” The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), said writing movies or TV shows Television in Hollywood “has almost nothing in common with standard ‘gig’ jobs.” Most television writers, depending on the group, are employed on a weekly or episodic, with a guaranteed number of weeks or episodes. Additionally, the writing comes with “substantial” benefits “that are far beyond what many full-time employees receive for working a full year,” such as health care, pension plan contributions and paid parental leave. Writers say they’re working more and earning less as studios focus on streaming on traditional TV and cable. AMPTP said Guild data showed the median number of weeks of employment for a writer on a streaming series was between 20 and 24, which pays a minimum of $91,000, plus future residuals. over $28,000 for a half-hour script and over $41,000. for a one hour scenario. The writers note that they have to pay their agents and lawyers out of their salaries and may not find a writing contract for the rest of the year after their 24 weeks of pay. The strike comes at a difficult time for media companies. Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions into programming to attract subscribers. The rise of streaming has also eroded TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink. On Thursday, Paramount Global (PARA.O), the studio that released the hit TV show “Yellowstone” and the “Mission: Impossible” movies, reported weak revenue from streaming investments and weak advertising market. Shares of the company fell 28%. The strike halted production of late-night talk shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and could disrupt the fall TV season. Drew Barrymore has dropped out of hosting this Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in sympathy with the strike. “I listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will stop hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement. The segments Barrymore has already aired are set to air at the awards show, and she has agreed to host the event next year. Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Danielle Broadway Thomson Reuters Danielle Broadway covers topics ranging from movie premieres, celebrity news, Hollywood legal proceedings, theater, press conferences, corporate stories and more at Thomson Reuters. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English Literature from Cal State Long Beach and has previously worked at the Los Angeles Times and freelanced at Teen Vogue, USA Today, Black Girl Nerds and other outlets. Danielle won an LA Press Club award for her Los Angeles Times cover story on the portrayal of South Los Angeles on the show “Insecure” and is nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for her work on the episode “Subcultured.” from the PBS series on gay rodeo. She is a member of the Critics Choice Association, the Hollywood Critics Association and GALECA.

