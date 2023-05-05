Arjun Rampal says ‘photoshoots, stardom and flying first class are the downsides’ of being an actor, opens on daughter Mahikaa’s Bollywood plans





bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who has three children Mahikaa, Myra and Arik, spoke about their coming to Bollywood and their journey as an actor. The actor said he has complete control over his choices and went on to explain that photo shoots, stardom and flying first class are not the things to focus on as an actor.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Arjun opened up about bringing his kids to Bollywood. He said, I think Mahikaa is very keen on doing this; she studied it. It is clearly up to them to decide. I can just help find each other. If they want to do that, they have to really work hard and go through the whole process of being an actor and know that it’s not just about being famous or liking the bad parts of acting or just want to be a star, do photo shoots or cover shoots, fly first class or have a vanity or make money or do all of that (sic). He added: It’s about putting in all your soul, losing your privacy, huge sacrifices and being extremely determined. Learn to have thick skin to some degree without losing your sensitivity. It’s a huge huge trip. Myra recently made her runway debut with Dior’s fashion show in Mumbai. The actor dedicated a special post to Myra and said, “Today my beautiful little princess walked the runway for the first time. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did everything on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. Mahikaa is currently studying at a film school in London. Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jessia. In 2019, Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed Arik and the duo recently announced their second pregnancy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/arjun-rampal-says-photoshoots-fame-and-flying-first-class-are-wrong-sides-of-acting-opens-up-about-daughter-mahikaas-bollywood-plans-8593130/

