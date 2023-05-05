“Aamir Khan is the greatest actor in the world”, Turkish star Burak Deniz expresses his love for him | Exclusive





By Latha Srinivasan: Turkish actor Burak Deniz came, spread the love and conquered! The Shahmaran star attended the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Popular for his charming personality and acting skills, IndiaToday.in had the opportunity to talk to Deniz about Indian movies, his global popularity and his favorite, Aamir Khan. Excerpts from the interview: Welcome to India! And how has it been so far in Mumbai? Hot, really hot! In fact, I flew everywhere. I came yesterday and will be back tonight. Didn’t have much time for sightseeing so will be back. Have you watched Indian movies? PK and 3 idiots. Aamir Khan. I love Aamir Khan, who doesn’t love Aamir Khan? He is an actor but more than that he is involved in many other activities. He is very impressive and the greatest actor in the world! I have a lot of respect for him. You are a popular Turkish star. When did you decide to be an actor? I have been playing since childhood. I find comedy very exciting and it’s getting better and better. Did you think you would become so popular around the world? Well, no one can expect such fame and it is not possible to predict it. I can say that I was in the right place at the right time and met the right people. I will give back to everyone. You said you were a big fan of Amir Khan. Would you like to act in a Hindi film? Why not? Certainly one day. First I have to learn Hindi and how to sing and dance (laughs). In terms of acting, where do you see yourself in the years to come? You cannot predict the future. You can work hard and put in the effort. I want to be positive and create something stronger. I try to do all these things and I hope it happens. Do you want to go to Hollywood? Are you happy where you are? Maybe one day. I don’t think much about movies, business, Hollywood, Bollywood. I am very happy where I am right now. When will you go back to India? As soon as possible of course.

