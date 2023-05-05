Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony





star wars fans celebrated a particularly special May 4 this year when Carrie Fisher finally received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Before the late icon’s daughter, Billie Lourd, delivered a moving speech, Mark Hamill opened the ceremony with his own words of love about Fisher. Hamill began his remarks by recalling first meeting Fisher when he was 24 and she was 19. He wasn’t expecting much from the actor given his age, but he quickly got over it. realized that “she was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years… And brutally outspoken. From there, he turned to a note he wrote about Fisher shortly after his death in 2016. “Carrie was one of a kind and belonged to all of us, whether we liked it or not,” Hamill said. “She was OUR princess, damn it, and the actress who played her has grown into a gorgeous, fearlessly independent, fiercely funny, empowering woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you care about her and want her to succeed and be happy. She played a crucial role in my professional and personal life. Both would have been much emptier without her. Hamill continued, “Was she a handful? Was she demanding? Without a doubt. But everything would have been so much duller and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend she was. I will never stop missing her, but I’m so grateful to have had her for as long as we have. I’m grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness, and even the bratty, self-indulgent shit my beloved space twin has driven me crazy with over the years. So thank you Carrie. I love you.” Watch Hamill’s full remarks below, and be sure to stay on the clip to see Lourd’s speech as well. Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony was marred by controversy earlier this week when the actor’s siblings revealed that Lourd hadn’t invited them to the event. Lourd confirmed the accusation and explained that his decision was based on his mother’s siblings “capitalizing” on her death by doing press and writing books about Fisher without Lourd’s knowledge. “I found out they did this through the press,” Lourd said. “They never consulted me or considered how it would affect our relationship.” Celebrate Fisher and the 4th of May by revisiting our ranking of each star wars movies and series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consequence.net/2023/05/mark-hamill-carrie-fisher-hollywood-walk-of-fame-ceremony-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos