The Grosse Pointe theater presents “Something rotten! » May 5-14 – Daily Macomb

Jay Callahan has never had so much fun being an actor as he does right now playing Shakespeare for the Grosse Pointe Theaters production of Something Rotten! May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Pierce Middle School Auditorium in Grosse Pointe Park.

I love the whole crew, cast and crew, it’s a very tight-knit group, I love the songs and the little jokes in the lines, Callahan said, which is saying a lot considering he been playing since the age of 5.

Overall, it’s probably one of my favorites, added Callahan, of the show that was recently on Broadway and only available now for community theaters like GPT, which is celebrating its 75th season.

To be or not to be a fan of Shakespeare does not matter.

As Callahan discovered, this hilarious musical is filled with memorable songs, catchy dance numbers, and plenty of humor.

This show is about two downtrodden playwright brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, in the English Renaissance and Shakespeare era, said Danielle Caralis, from Birmingham, and the show’s director. In an attempt to outdo Shakespeare, they write the world’s first musical, but are wrong. Very bad.

And confusion and chaos ensue, Caralis added, noting that the show is also an homage to the musical theater genre and anyone who loves musicals is likely to catch the many references to their favorite shows.

If you’re just here for the jokes, that’s OK too, you’ll leave happy too, Caralis said.

The 26-person cast, including Callahan, who works as a teacher by day and acts whenever he can, features both familiar and new faces from GPT.

Caralis, who is chair of the community theaters board of directors and will be making her directorial debut, although she has extensive experience on stage and behind the scenes, said she has also assembled a stellar production team. and a first-class orchestra for the final show of the landmark season.

We go out of our way to ensure our clients have a fantastic theatrical experience, Caralis said, admitting she had times when she wanted to jump into the choir. These actors do such an amazing job bringing these characters to life, it’s impossible not to want to be a part of the magic.

Tickets are $30.

Buy your tickets online at gpt.org/pourri or call 313-881-4004.

The cast of Something Rotten! Featuring: Romeo’s Mario Simone as Nick Bottom; Royal Oa’s Alex Quinlan as Nigel Bottom; Christine Campbell-Cormier of Columbus as Bea; Grosse Pointe Park’s Cara Motzkus as Portia; Clinton Township’s Tom Pagano as Nostradamus; Mount Clemens’ Nick Marinello as Brother Jeremiah; Kyle ODonnell of Grosse Pointe Farms as a minstrel; Royal Oak’s Adam Bernard as Shylock and Grosse Pointe Woods’ Mike Edick as Lord Clapham/Master of Justice. The ensemble and cast includes: Sarah Bryant and Nick Hysick of Sterling Heights; Carl Ghafari of Grosse Pointe Shores; Taylor’s Dylan Hart, Shelby Holley, Kristina Pagels-Quinlan and Emily Ruskak of Royal Oak; Warren’s Kristina Kamm Mardlin; Charles Kruse of Grosse Pointe; Jimmy O’Leary of Detroit; Trevor Sherry of Clinton Township; Sophie Leszczynski, Sara Shook, Jordan Prisby, Pano Varlamos and Kyle Weatherbee, all of Grosse Pointe Woods.

Also on the team with Caralis are Arlene Schoenherr of St. Clair Shores, producer; Emma Kruse of St. Clair Shores, apprentice director; Olyvia ODonnell of Grosse Pointe Farms, associate producer; Marie Boyle Reinman of Grosse Pointe Farms, musical and vocal director; Catie Hauff of Richmond, choreographer; Amy Ricker of Richmond, stage manager; Jeff Ver Beek of Grosse Pointe Park, assistant stage manager; Don Bischoff of Clinton Township, technical director and set designer; Tracy Bischoff of Clinton Township, set designer and scenic painter; Theresa Selvaggio of Grosse Pointe Farms, hair and makeup; Eric Leszczynski of Grosse Pointe Woods, lighting; Dante Bufalini of Grosse Pointe and Brian Groth and Eric Vreeland of St. Clair Shores, sound co-design; Linda Zublick of Royal Oak and Lyndsey Briggs of St. Clair Shores, condominiums and sets.

This delightful show, which stems from the book created by Karey Kirkpatrick and John OFarrell and the music and lyrics created by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This show is incredibly funny. If you need a laugh, you have to buy a ticket, Caralis said. I hope our audience will say, Something Rotten! was just the icing on the cake of GPT’s incredible 75th season! I can’t wait to see what they do next!

The Grosse Pointe Theater will close its 75th season with a special presentation of Something Rotten! at the Pierce Middle School Auditorium at 15430 Kercheval Ave., in Grosse Pointe Park.

Showtimes: Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m.

Something rotten! is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI www.mtishows.com.

Celebrating its 75th season, GPT is a non-profit organization with membership open to anyone aged 18 and over who has an interest in the performing arts.

For more information, single tickets, sponsorship opportunities or ways to get involved, visit gpt.org or call 313-881-4004.