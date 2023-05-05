Banita Sandhu Reveals Why She Disappeared From Bollywood After Varun Dhawan’s October | Exclusive





By Grace Cyril: Banita Sandhu won everyone over with her performance in Varun Dhawan-starring October, released in 2018. Since then, the actress has worked in many Southern and OTT projects as well as some Hollywood movies. However, we haven’t seen her return to Bollywood. In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, she revealed the reason behind it. Banita is part of the director of Kamal Musale, Mother Teresa & Me where she plays the role of Kavita, a young girl lost in life. Excerpts from the conversation: Your character, Kavita, has a very expansive personality in Mother Teresa & Me. Can you talk about her and if there’s anything about you? I relate to her. She is a young girl quite lost in life. She has a very weak relationship with her son. At first, she falls back because she doesn’t really understand who she is and what she wants. Instead of facing the problem that arises, she decides to flee India. I’m like that too, a little lost. I think everyone of our generation can relate to that. In that sense, it was difficult to play it. I sympathize with her. One thing I love about her is how she develops her character, her personality and her relationship with herself through her discovery of Mother Teresa. It was an absolute joy to play her outside of challenges. Kavita is in more ways like me. Kavita has an inner restlessness. In your personal life, you also talked about your mental health. How do you handle this? Everyone has some kind of trauma, but I can only speak from my experience. When I was dealing with depression, I didn’t have a very strong relationship with myself. I didn’t understand what was happening. Not knowing is the hardest part, because you don’t really know how to move forward or how to deal with certain problems. When I was struggling with mental health issues, it wasn’t really talked about, so I was really depressed. I felt like someone had died and I didn’t know why. I didn’t even understand what I was dealing with. This is a difficult subject for me to discuss. It’s a personal journey and I wish I could give everyone advice on what to do when struggling with mental illness. But, you just have to figure out what works best for you, what fulfills you as a person. After October, we haven’t seen you on the big screens in Bollywood. Why is that? After October I actually took a conscious break because I had to go back to London to complete my studies. I still hadn’t graduated. Moreover, mentally, I was not well placed. I had many things to do. So I consciously took a year off but have been working ever since. I have projects everywhere. So many Hindi viewers haven’t seen the projects I’m doing in the West and vice versa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/banita-sandhu-reveals-why-she-went-missing-from-bollywood-after-varun-dhawans-october-exclusive-2369065-2023-05-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos