Bollywood star Ranveer Singh explains why Abu Dhabi is a must-visit summer destination





Sponsored: The popular Indian actor is a huge fan of the city… Fan of Indian superstar Ranveer Singh? You might be lucky to see him in Abu Dhabi over the next couple of years at some of the capital’s most popular spots. The pop culture icon has partnered with Experience Abu Dhabi as an official ambassador showcasing the best of the city. The Bollywood actor will shed light on a number of exciting events taking place in the capital from the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards), Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi NBA Games. Of course, there are plenty of other exciting adventures and cultural experiences to entice visitors to the Indian subcontinent. Singh has already made an appearance in the new Abu Dhabi summer campaign film One summer is not enough. The film shows a relaxed actor sitting by the beach enjoying a well-deserved break, shopping, visiting Louvre Abu Dhabi, racing on the tracks of Yas Marina Circuit, relaxing in a swimming pool at Saadiyat Beach Club , enjoying a meal and well, in general, having a good time. And he still has ‘so much more to do…’ underlining the theme that one summer in the capital really isn’t enough. Make the most of your trip to Abu Dhabi with these deals Summer pass Get the most out of your trip with the Summer Pass – an all-inclusive ticket that gives you access to the capital’s world-class theme parks and bustling attractions, plus discounts at restaurants and outlets. the city. Pay 99 Dhs or 499 Dhs and you will get a free SIM card to use during your stay. Learn more here. Children are free Arriving in the capital with little ones? Families should take advantage of the “Kids Go Free” offer. For every paying adult, one child can enjoy a free hotel stay, free access to exciting theme parks and delicious meals at no extra cost. The offer is available until September 30. Discover all the exciting details here. Stay more, pay less Hotel days piling up as you plan your Abu Dhabi vacation? Don’t worry, Capital has you covered with this value-added offer. If you stay four nights, you only pay three; stay five and pay only four; and stay a whole week and pay only six. The offer is valid until September 30, giving you plenty of time to book and plan your fun-filled summer vacation in Abu Dhabi. A list of hotels can be found here. On top of that, an exciting schedule of events is already planned for this summer, including Paw Patrol Live, the legendary Gun n’ Roses and more. For all the summer fun you can experience in the capital, visit summer.visitabudhabi.ae @visitabudhabi

