Advance: Actor-turned-teacher relishes retribution for his cherished role as Poe

Content of the article When it comes to acting, Scott Shpeley has learned to never say never again.

Content of the article In 2015, after seven years as a professional actor, Shpeley decided to change careers and become a teacher. students when he received a call from Jonathan Christenson, artistic director of the Catalyst Theater in Edmonton.

Content of the article It was a major flashback. Christenson called to ask if Shpeley would like to play Edgar Allan Poe at Catalyst Theaters for the revival of his international hit musical Nevermore The Imaginary Life & Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe. It was the play and role that had launched Shpeley’s career 15 years earlier when he was an enthusiastic and hopeful 22-year-old theater graduate. Christenson was reaching out to all seven actors from the original Nevermore company to see if they were interested and available for the remount. When Jonathan called me, he said that unless everyone from the original cast agreed to come back, he would do a new set instead. The school board has been so generous. They gave me five months off to do this show, Shpeley says adding, It’s pretty crazy that this is happening. It’s such a rare gift. We all thought we said goodbye to this amazing show and then he comes back and says hello again.

Content of the article Nevermore begins its new tour at the Vertigo Theater from May 6 to June 4, which is significant for Shpeley because, after Nevermore ended at Vertigo in 2011, he made Calgary his home base for nearly three years. He has starred in Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Rope for Vertigo, Maria Rasputin Presents and Touch Me: Songs for a Dis(connected) Age at Forte Musical Theatre, Youre a Good Man, Charlie Brown for Alberta Theater Projects, Peril in Paris for Lunchbox and One Man, Two Guvnors for Theater Calgary. Sifting through memories of the three years he toured with Nevermore, Shpeley says he will always remember the first night at New York’s New Victory Theater in 2011. It was so exciting and so humbling. New York is the mecca of theater in North America and our little show took place there. I also remember the thrill of walking through the lobby of the newly renovated Wintergarden Theater in Toronto. This is another moment where it was hard to believe we were really there. Even those memories are overshadowed by the day last April when Shpeley sat down with Christenson, all of Nevermore’s designers and cast for the first reading of the new tour’s play.

Content of the article Seeing everyone again and hearing their voices was beautiful, magical and so moving. I never thought I could do that show again so I was almost in a state of disbelief and it was such a wonderful feeling. From that first day, 15 years ago, when we read the play, we knew that Jonathan had incredible vision, but he is such a generous collaborator. He took what we did during rehearsals as a whole and incorporated it into the piece. It’s such a rich script. What the public will see each evening is like an oil painting. It’s beautiful and exciting to watch, but they need to know that there’s so much more detail that went into creating it. It’s such a layered show. Shpeley admits that at 37 he became the role of Poe. Poe died at 38. I was only 22 when I auditioned for the role. I bring so much more life experience to my performance. I like Poes Hope. Horrible things have happened to him in his short life. His addictions, being abandoned as a child, losing so many people he loved but he didn’t surrender. He had such resilience. I like that about him. Shpeley says he liked to think he and Poe shared a passion for everything they did. He was so passionate about his poetry and his writing. I was passionate about my acting career. I gave him everything I could and I do the same now as a teacher. I also think I share Poes’ vulnerability. I think being vulnerable made him a better and more creative person. Nevermore begins its previews on May 6 with the official opening on May 11. Tickets are available at vertigotheatre.com or by phone at 403-221-3708.

