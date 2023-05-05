PAC announces Rock Piqua! line up

Drone photo of Piqua Arts Council’s Rock Piqua 2022! event in downtown Piqua. Photo submitted “>

PIQUA For 10 years, Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua have united the Piqua community through song with their annual Rock Piqua! event.

Previously, the event was held as a series of free concerts throughout the summer months of each year. Just a few years ago, the event was transformed into an all-day food truck and music festival that features a varied musical lineup, a wide variety of food trucks, beer and frozen drinks and an annual car show that showcases over 125 cars. , trucks and motorcycles. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 17 in downtown Piqua from noon until 10:30 p.m.

Piqua Rock! has brought many bands and musicians to the stage since its debut in 2014, with an enduring mission to champion local musicians and put on a high quality show for community members, friends and families. Bands such as Reflektion, Jamie Suttle, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, Zack Attack and more have filled the city with song every summer. This year, the Piqua Arts Council invited Brother Believe Me to headline the evening, alongside up-and-coming singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft, the Daytons Blue Leafs Band and the Queen City Silver Stars, with Piquas Mike Wendeln.

Brother Believe Me (BBM) is comprised of band members from across the state, boasting a diverse song list from artists like Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5, all the way to Poison, Michael Jackson and Shinedown. Active since 2007, the group has earned numerous spots with national artists like Sevendust, Hellyeah and Clutch, as well as headlining for tens of thousands of fans at dozens of major festivals and clubs across Ohio, Put-In-Bay, Indiana, Kentucky. and more. The quad brings years of experience to one of the most exciting, energetic and entertaining acts in the Midwest.

BBM was also one of six bands to take part in the Piqua Arts Councils Musicians Benefit Concerts in 2021, where they performed virtually for viewers around the world. Through the concert series, PAC has been able to support various local bands and musicians who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. You can still support bands like Brother Believe Me and watch every gig here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert. BBM will be performing at Rock Piqua! from 7:30 p.m.

Indie-pop artist Marielle Kraft will perform just before the headliner. Self-taught, the Rhode Island native started playing the guitar at age 16 and quickly wrote songs that resonate with listeners around the world. MK displays craftsmanship beyond its years, following in the footsteps of artists like Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Taylor Swift. Since her 2017 debut single, How Far You Feel, her original music has garnered over a million streams across all platforms and a nearly full headlining tour in 2022. Marielle Kraft will perform at Rock Piqua! on the second stage from 6 p.m.

The Blue Leafs, rising stars of the Dayton music scene, are a four-piece rock band bringing the sounds of the 60s, 70s and 80s to life. Their brand of retro rock n roll has been described as a marriage of artists like Queen, Billy Joel and the Beatles. The Blue Leafs will be performing at Rock Piqua! from 15h

United in the hope of bringing the uplifting sounds of Steel Pan to the Cincinnati area, the Queen City Silver Stars are committed to blending the rhythms of the Caribbean and the world into a unique and thoughtful composition. QCSS will be performing at Rock Piqua! from 1 p.m. on the second stage.

In addition to all-day live entertainment, there will be a wide variety of food trucks available to all attendees, including B&V Eatz, Susies Big Dipper, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Fredas Food Truck Trailer and The Brunch Truck. Whether you are a fan of loaded nachos, homemade ice cream, delicious breakfasts, wood-fired pizzas or fried foods typical of your events, Rock Piqua! understands everything. Beer and frozen drinks will also be available for purchase throughout the day, including domestic classics like Michelob Ultra and White Claws, as well as a selection of craft beers from Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

As if one day’s activities weren’t enough, the Piqua Arts Council kicks off the day at noon with the sixth annual Rock N Roll car show. The show brings together 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the state of Ohio. At $5 per vehicle, people’s choice prize and free dash plates good for the first 75 cars, this show is not to be missed. Pre-registration is open online and registration will be available at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Learn more about Rock Piqua! Food Truck + Music Festival and the Sixth Annual Rock N Roll Car Show here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/rock-piqua.