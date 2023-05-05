It’s Not A Safe Place Anymore: Actor Scott Baio Says He Left California After 45 Years





Actor Scott Baio said after living in California for more than four decades he finally decided he had it with the leftist destruction of the state, adding that it was no longer a place on. The 62-year-old and longtime Los Angeles resident caught everyone’s attention when he tweeted on Wednesday, After 45 years, I’m finally heading off the stage from California. His post included a quote from a report on KTLA5 which said, The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found that approximately 69,000 people were homeless in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022. After 45 years, I’m finally heading off the stage from California. The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found that approximately 69,000 people were homeless in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023 He later tweeted that homelessness lowers property values. Plus, no consequences for the crime going on, which makes things more expensive and it’s just not a safe place anymore. [ImFree]. This lowers the value of the property. Plus, no consequences for the crime going on, which makes things more expensive and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #I’m free https://t.co/bKoDZCi7gW Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023 Some have trolled the actor who played Chachi in Happy Days before landing the lead role of Charles in Charge, saying Californians won’t miss his right-wing views. He replied: Maybe not, but they will definitely miss the high taxes I pay! Earlier this month, real estate agent.com noted that Baio has listed his five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Southern California mansion in the Woodland Hills neighborhood for $3.85 million. The actor paid $1.85 million for the home in 2010, the outlet noted. The KTLA5 report included a comment from LA Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who expressed outrage at homelessness in her district. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILY WIRE APP My house is within walking distance of these encampments, Yaroslavsky said in a statement. What these small businesses and surrounding communities have had to endure is unacceptable. My staff and I have done everything we can to manage the situation while working hard to find housing and services, the statement added. Homelessness and crime rates have also motivated other celebrities to leave the Golden State. Stars like Katy Perry, Matthew McConaughey and even podcaster Joe Rogan have previously said LA is no longer where they want to raise their kids.

