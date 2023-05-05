Trump defends access to Hollywood Tape during angry deposition in rape trial





Former president donald trump defended his take on the pussy comments in a recorded deposition shown to jurors at a rape trial on Thursday. Although Trump did not appear in person in the civil case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, attorneys released a video of a deposition last October in which the former president mocked the lawyer by asking him questions and stood by the infamous comments he did in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which he can be heard saying: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. Historically, that’s been true with stars, Trump said in the deposition of the taped remarks, adding: If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately. And you consider yourself a star, asked Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan. I think so, replied Trump. In this sketch of the courtroom, the videotape of Donald Trump’s deposition plays on the big screen Wednesday for the jury (bottom left) with Judge Lewis Kaplan presiding in federal court in Manhattan. In this sketch of the courtroom, the videotape of Donald Trump’s deposition plays on the big screen Wednesday for the jury (bottom left) with Judge Lewis Kaplan presiding in federal court in Manhattan. Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City in the mid-1990s. She sued for assault and defamation and seeks unspecified damages. Trump vehemently denied the attack, calling Carroll a wacky job in the taped deposition and saying the rape did not take place. This is the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It was just made up, he added. The former president went on to tell Kaplan he couldn’t have raped Carroll because she wasn’t his type, then insulted the lawyer. You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest, Trump said at the time. I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way. Earlier in the deposition, Trump was shown a photo of Carroll and himself at a party, but he confused the writer with his ex-wife, Marla Maples, saying, It’s Marla. She’s my wife. Carroll’s attorney asked if the three women he was married to were his type. The story continues Yeah, he replied. The trial concluded its second week on Thursday with the defense completing their dissertation. Trump maintained he would not appear in person and spent time in Ireland playing golf. But he hinted Thursday that he may soon be back in New York to come back for a woman who made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile. The tribunal gave Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a motion to reopen his file for the sole purpose of testifying as a witness. If he has any doubts, I will at least think about it, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said. Oral arguments are scheduled for Monday. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-defends-access-hollywood-tape-012830571.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos