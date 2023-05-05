Amber Heard ‘left Hollywood’ after Johnny Depp battle: report





As a reporter is set to publish a juicy look at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s toxic relationship, The Post can confirm a new report claiming the ‘Aquaman’ actress has left the grid for Spain. “I can reveal Heard has left Hollywood and quietly moved to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail columnist wrote. Alison Boshoff wrote Thursday. “A friend said: She’s bilingual in Spanish and happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” Boshoff’s unidentified source says Heard, 37, could return to showbiz for the right role. “I don’t think she’s in any rush to get back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll probably be back when the time is right, for the right project,” the source said. The Post has contacted representatives for Heard for comment.





Amber Heard has swapped Hollywood for Spain, The Post can confirm. Instagram/@amberheard





The actress reportedly lived outside of Madrid. Instagram/@amberheard





Heard made headlines last year for the defamation lawsuit involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Pool/AFP via Getty Images In July, she sold her California home for $1.05 million in an off-market deal. In October, Heard was photographed on a beach in Mallorca, Spain, with close friend Eve Barlow. Boshoff reports that Heard has permanently moved to a new home outside Madrid with 2-year-old Oonagh. She returns as Mera in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is due out in December. She also filmed the supernatural thriller “In theFire” last year. Meanwhile, Depp’s turn as KingLouisXV in “Jeanne Du Barry” will premiere on May 16, the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. Depp, 59, will play a Jeff Beck benefit for animal charities at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 22-23, per Boshoff. Hell made a film about famous Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani before hitting the road with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has been embracing the peaceful English countryside in recent months, Page Six reported.





The former couple were only married for 15 months. AFP via Getty Images Also this month, Nick Wallis is releasing his book Depp v Heard: The Unreal Story. The freelance journalist covered the two high-profile lawsuits involving the couple. Depplost his libel case in 2020against The Sun, which called her a female drummer. But he won his libel suit against Heard last year in a 2018editorial she wrotefor the Washington Post claiming to be a public figure representing domestic violence. It’s an attempt to separate the evidence from the UK and US trials and piece together what really happened, Wallis told the Post of his book, which is due out May 17. I have used (often conflicting) testimony, witness statements, transcripts, texts, emails, photographs and other documents from both trials and have tried to explain everything so that anyone reading the book can draw its own informed conclusion about what happened, and answer the question of how the UK courts believed Amber Heard and why an American jury did not.





The ‘In the Fire’ star could return to Hollywood for the “right role”, a source has told the Daily Mail. Instagram/@amberheard





The ex-couple’s caustic relationship is the subject of an upcoming book, ‘Depp v Heard: The Unreal Story’. UK Press via Getty Images Heard and Depp met in 2009 on the set of the Bruce Robinson-directed film, The Rum Diary. Theygot engagedin 2014 after two years of dating and getting married on Depps’ private island in 2015. Heard filed for divorce just 15 months later, it wasfinalized in 2016.

