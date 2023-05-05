Sphere Entertainment Co. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results | Business





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 5, 2023– Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) will issue a press release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 prior to market open, discussing results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023. On April 20, 2023, the Company completed the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business. Due to the timing of the spinoff, the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 consolidated results will include financial results from the traditional live entertainment business. Additionally, on May 3, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its 66.9% controlling interest in Tao Group Hospitality. Accordingly, the results of Tao Group Hospitality will be presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Because this quarter’s financial results do not reflect the results of Sphere Entertainment Co. on a stand-alone basis, the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call this quarter. The company plans to resume conference calls starting with its 2023 year-end earnings report, which will take place before Sphere opens in Las Vegas. About Sphere Entertainment Co. Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leading live entertainment and media company. The company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment media powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere site is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a companion streaming service, MSG GO, offering a wide range of live sports content and other programs. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006124/en/ CONTACT: Ari Danes, CFA Investor Relations and Financial Communication (212) 465-6072 Justin Blaber Financial communication (212) 465-6109 Grace Kaminer Investor Relations (212) 631-5076 KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TV & RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Sphere Entertainment Co. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 05/05/2023 09:00/DISC: 05/05/2023 09:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006124/en

