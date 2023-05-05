10 international artists who lent their voice to Bollywood





Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys are set to perform in India after 13 years as part of their Backstreet Boys DNA Tour 2023. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, the five band members, arrived in Mumbai and were delightfully greeted by the hotel staff. Carter took to social media to share a video of hotel staff dancing to a mashup of the band’s hit songs as a sign of welcome. He added the caption, We had a wonderful surprise when arriving at our hotel in Mumbai, India. The hotel staff put together a full fledged Bollywood style dance routine which incorporated all of our songs. I guess it’s true that we have fans all over the world. Speaking of Bollywood, Hindi films have attracted international musical artists to record collaborative songs since early 2000s. International singers, songwriters, rappers and percussionists have given us many Bollywood tunes thumkas. Curious? Here are ten artists who have lent their voices to iconic Hindi tracks over the years. Snoop Dogg Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., widely known as Snoop Dogg, made a special appearance in Bollywood star Akshay Kumars’ film singh is king in 2008. He not only rapped for the film’s title track, but also appeared in the music video alongside Akshay. After its release, the song became incredibly popular. Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue, the Australian singer and actress, was among the world’s first artists to collaborate with Bollywood. She showed off her singing and dancing skills in the song I Wanna Chiggy Wiggy from the 2009 film Bluewhich also starred Akshay Kumar among other prominent actors. Acon Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan spared no effort to ensure the success of his ambitious 2011 project, Ra.A. The Senegalese-American singer, Akon, played a crucial role in the popularity of movies with his hit song Chammak Challo, which became a club favorite across India. The tracks with upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics made it an instant hit among fans and further boosted Akons’ popularity in the country. Tata Young The Thai-American pop sensation proved to be a natural fit for Bollywood with her impressive voice and electrifying dance moves. Young’s unforgettable performance in the title track of the 2004 film doom garnered wide attention and became an instant hit with audiences. Although she is not pursuing any other Bollywood projects, Tata Young remains a beloved figure in the industry and is still affectionately referred to as the Dhoom Girl by her admirers. Natalie DiLucio Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio has been affectionately dubbed the soprano of Bollywood due to her frequent collaborations with the Indian film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film BandBaaja Baarat, which starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Since then, Di Luccio has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood projects, including 10 other Indian films. Orianthi Panagaris Famous Indian composer and singer, AR Rahman has teamed up with exceptionally talented Australian entertainer, Orianthi Panagaris for the romantic drama rock star with Ranbir Kapoor in 2011. Orianthis’ guitar proficiency shone through in the track Sadda Haq, which she strummed to perfection, earning her praise from music lovers around the world. The collaboration between the two talented musicians was a huge success and will be fondly remembered by fans of the film and its music. Ludacris The Canadian film of 2011 Break awayalso known as Quick Singhwas co-produced by Akshay Kumar and featured a special appearance by American rapper and actor Christopher Brian Bridges, known as Ludacris. Arash The 2005 movie Bluff Master, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, featured the popular track Boro Boro by Iranian-Swedish singer Arash. The music video also included appearances from the singer, as well as Bachchan and supporting actor Riteish Deshmukh. The song’s unique blend of Iranian and Western musical elements made it a hit and earned Arash a large fan base in India. dwayne bravo It may come as a surprise to some, but West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo is also a talented singer. He collaborated with Indian playback singer Ankit Tiwari for the song Jager Bomb in the 2016 film Tum Bin 2. Despite their efforts, the film failed to make an impact at the box office, and the song went relatively unnoticed. Nonetheless, Bravo’s foray into the Indian music industry was remarkable and showcased his diverse talents beyond the cricket pitch. The vampires In the 2016 action thriller Shivaay, produced and performed by Ajay Devgn, the title track featured British pop-rock band The Vamps. Devgn had invited the group to collaborate on the song to infuse it with an international flavor. Although the film did not perform as expected at the box office, the title track featuring The Vamps gained popularity and won acclaim for its unique fusion of Western and Indian musical elements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.hellomagazine.com/lifestyle/20230505302667/international-artists-who-have-lent-their-voices-to-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos