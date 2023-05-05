Unrecognizable Bafta-winning actor with shaved head in new film





HOLLYWOOD idol Austin Butler has been spotted totally unrecognizable in his new sci-fi flick. The 31-year-old star is set to play Feyd-Rautha in Dune 2, and pictures show him without his signature blonde locks. 4 Hollywood idol Austin Butler was spotted totally unrecognizable Credit: TNI Press 4 The actor transformed for his role in Dune 2 Credit: Zuma Press 4 Austin normally sports blonde locks Credit: Getty Austin surprised fans with his bald appearance in an epic first trailer for the new movie. He plays a newcomer, alongside Florence Pugh who plays Princess Irulan. In addition to having no hair, Austin’s character in the film is also eyebrowless and his new look caused a stir on social media. One person wrote: WHAT DID THEY DO TO HER? while a second added: I woke up with Prada Voldemort. A third simply writes: JUMPSCARE. CinemaCon attendees said Austins’ look in the new film was extremely menacing and almost monstrous, after being given an exclusive look. And the film, which hits theaters on 3rd of November, has not been easy for Austin. He said the grueling preparation process made him throw up every time. But Austin is used to a makeover for a movie, and he had to do it again not too long ago because he became the king of Baz Luhrmann’s hit biopic Elvis. Austin said he spent hours wandering Graceland, the Memphismansion that was once home to rock n roll legend Elvis, to feel his presence. Speaking about meeting the chart legends former wife Priscilla, Austin said: This time it was less about questions than trying to feel his energy, trying to feel his humanity. She took me to Graceland and said: This is where I believe her spirit is. Then I just spent the day at Graceland all by myself and sat in different rooms and thought, that’s where they had Christmas and, that’s where he used to hang out. sit down and have breakfast and humanize it. 4 The star is no stranger to a transformation and recently played Elvis Credit: Alamy

