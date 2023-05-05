Hollywood writer Bridget Kyle gives insight into the writers’ strike





Bridget Kyle is co-executive producer of “Loot” and “American Auto,” and says the current labor battle isn’t just about pay.

CLEVELAND She’s not the only Kyle on TV. “I’m Bridget Kyle, as in Maureen Kyle’s younger sister,” she joked, explaining how she often introduces herself. Bridget Kyle moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue her dream of being a Hollywood writer. She started her career as an intern and assistant writer for the Fox TV show, “Family Guy,” then worked her way up to the writing staff for shows like “Marry Me” and “Superstore.” from NBC. Today, Kyle serves as co-executive producer for Apple TV’s “Loot” with Maya Rudolph and NBC’s “American Auto.” But now she also joins nearly 12,000 TV and film writers from Hollywood studios in Manhattan on the picket lines as they strike for a higher minimum wage, more writers per show and less exclusivity. on unique projects, among other requests. “Streaming has really changed the game,” Kyle said, explaining that writers who previously received several thousand dollars in residuals or royalties for reruns now receive a few hundred dollars for the same content today. “The studios say streaming isn’t really television; it’s kind of like a web series. But that’s not true, it’s television.” However, Kyle says it’s not just about paying. Rather, she says it’s a fight for broadcast quality and against new AI technologies, including the likes of Chat GPT, which the writers fear will supersede their work. “We believe the human experience should be written by humans,” Kyle told 3News, “and the studios say they wouldn’t refuse to use [AI].” The strike has interrupted many productions and could disrupt summer and fall television schedules. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood companies, said in a statement that its offer includes “generous compensation increases for writers.” The organization added that it remained ready to continue negotiations. It’s an existential battle for the writers in a storyline that’s still ongoing. “When you force something to be created in a very short time, I think the product is going to suffer,” Kyle said. “The whole industry will suffer.”

