Dragway 42 Festival hosts Cheap Trick, Guns N’ Roses drummer Ted Nugent





The Dragway 42 Music Festival in West Salem will take place July 28-29.

The event includes Cheap Trick, Ted Nugent, Warrant, Big & Rich and Jon Langston.

Tickets range from $80 to $130 and are available in two-day or single-day packages, as well as camping. WEST SALEM cheap stuff has been added to an eclectic range for this summer’s new Dragway 42 Music Festival in Wayne County. Cheap Trick joins fellow rock and roll veteran Ted Nugent and a retro pop metal band To guaranteewith a popular country music number tall and rich. Rounding out the festival, country music artist Jon Langston and Steven Adlerthe original drummer for heavy metal icons Guns N’ Roses. The event takes place on July 28 and 29 and offers a camping option. Dragway 42 is at 9161 Rainbow Highway. More:Garth and the Opry. What to know about Mitch Rossell and his Canton South country gig More:TED NUGENT: “I’m not in the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME because of my politics” Tickets are on sale atwww.42fest.com. Two-day passes cost $99.99; single-day tickets are $79.99; VIP day and weekend tickets are also available starting at $169.99. Campsites are also available starting at $120. On-site parking is $10 per day. The owners of Dragway 42 are Ron and Mary Ann Matcham. Ron has always wanted to bring musical entertainment to the facility,” Mary Ann Matcham said in a press release. “While attending a country concert himself, the light bulb went out when he saw the hills and mounds on which spectators and fans could sit. watching races and now concerts. “…The entire Dragway 42 family is thrilled to welcome all of these talented performers to our new and improved facilities. …So get your ears ready because we’re going to rock the whole town of West Salem…for two days of in a row. Nugent’s signature songs include “Stranglehold”, “Cat Scratch Fever”, “Dog Eat Dog”, and “Free-for-All”. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Cheap Trick features a slew of decades-old hits, including “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “The Flame.” Warrant, received widespread radio airplay in the late 80s and early 90s with “Down Boys”, “Heaven”, “Cherry Pie”, and “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”. Formed in the late 90s, Big & Rich scored hits with the songs “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Fake ID” and “8th of November”. Concerts begin July 28 with Jon Langston at 5:45 p.m., followed by Big & Rich at 7:30 p.m. before headliner Ted Nugent takes the stage at 9:15 p.m. Concerts begin July 29 with Steven Adler at 5:45 p.m., followed by Warrant at 7:30 p.m. and the headliner Cheap Trick at 9:15 p.m. Contact Ed at [email protected] On Twitter @ebalintREP

